Ex-FOP president facing termination, repeatedly accused of abusive conduct, records show

Because of Peck’s two previous suspensions, his alleged mistreatment of Hamilton warrants termination, Carter said.

The investigator noted two sworn officers — Vasquez and Storm — said they thought Peck used excessive force against Hamilton.

Peck is expected to testify on his own behalf during the second part of his hearing, which had not been scheduled yet.

During Tuesday’s hearing, many of attorney Bemis’ questions focused on whether Hamilton complied with Peck's orders, whether he was confrontational with police, and how Vasquez and Storm defined resisting law enforcement.

Hamilton’s run-in with Peck began about 3 a.m., when he encountered a group of police officers responding to a domestic violence call at a high-rise building in the 3200 block of Pierce Street.

Hamilton testified he drove up to the officer and asked if he would be able to get through, and one of them — whom he could not identify — responded with a comment that included the F-word.

Hamilton testified he said, "You can’t be talking to me like that." The disciplinary complaint says someone in Hamilton's car exchanged words with Peck.

Testimony suggests falsified charges