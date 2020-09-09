Ex-Mayor Stahura owns up to gambling away campaign donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Former Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura admitted in open court he looted his campaign donations to gamble and for other personal uses over the last five years.

The 64-year-old Whiting native appeared late Wednesday morning before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to formally plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

The charges, filed last month, have ended a long, illustrious political career and may land Stahura in prison.

He told the court Wednesday he knew it was illegal to convert re-election campaign funds to his personal use, but did it repeatedly between 2014 and 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Benson laid out more than a dozen examples of Stahura and his wife, Diane, making about 57 withdrawals from his Committee to Elect Joe Stahura campaign fund and transferring the money to their personal bank account, which was often too low to pay bills that had nothing to do with his reelection campaigns.

Benson said Diane Stahura had the authority to transfer money from the mayor’s account and did so during these years, but she is not being charged with any crimes at this time, on condition she and her husband cooperate with federal authorities investigating how much they owe in tax penalties.