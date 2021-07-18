Ex-Merrillville official sheds some light on latest project

MERRILLVILLE — Former Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey wants to see some bright and sunny weather during his retirement, but it doesn’t have to be in a tropical location.

Guernsey is hoping for clear skies in Northwest Indiana after 44 solar panels were installed recently on his 20-acre property in the east side of Merrillville.

“It’s a really good size,” he said of the solar array.

Guernsey, who served as Merrillville’s clerk-treasurer from 2008 to 2020, said pursuing the project was “a no-brainer” because of the many advantages it creates, but there’s one reason that stands out more than others.

Guernsey said he wants to do his part to help the environment so his grandchildren can have a cleaner world to live in.

“I feel like the more I do, the better it is,” he said.

Guernsey said the solar panels power his home, and he also sells power back to NIPSCO.

“I don’t pay anything on electricity in my house,” he said.

Guernsey long has been interested in renewable energy, and he also explored installing a wind turbine at this property.