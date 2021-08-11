 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Exclusion fence' will keep wildlife away from South Shore's Double Track project
urgent

'Exclusion fence' will keep wildlife away from South Shore's Double Track project

South Shore Line stock

A South Shore Line train pulls into the station.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 12.1 miles of fencing Wednesday that will separate its Double Track project from wildlife as the South Shore Line passes through natural areas between Gary and Michigan City.

The "exclusion fence," at a cost of just over $389,000, is a required as construction work is done in areas that include national park land. 

"This fencing has to be put in place before construction can begin," NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The contract calls for work to be complete by Oct. 15. The contractor, Great Lakes Contractor Services, of Valparaiso, said it will hire a subcontractor to help complete the work by the deadline.

The main contract for Double Track construction is currently out to bid, with bids due Oct. 1. Major construction work is slated to begin in the spring.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts