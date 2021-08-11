'Exclusion fence' will keep wildlife away from South Shore's Double Track project

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 12.1 miles of fencing Wednesday that will separate its Double Track project from wildlife as the South Shore Line passes through natural areas between Gary and Michigan City.

The "exclusion fence," at a cost of just over $389,000, is a required as construction work is done in areas that include national park land.

"This fencing has to be put in place before construction can begin," NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The contract calls for work to be complete by Oct. 15. The contractor, Great Lakes Contractor Services, of Valparaiso, said it will hire a subcontractor to help complete the work by the deadline.

The main contract for Double Track construction is currently out to bid, with bids due Oct. 1. Major construction work is slated to begin in the spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.