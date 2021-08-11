'Exclusion fence' will keep wildlife away from South Shore's Double Track project

It's game on for True BBQ and Whiskey Bar in downtown Griffith.
The modern barbecue restaurant, which opened in Munster in 2014 and expanded to downtown Crown Point last year, plans to move into the former Twincade space at 106 N. Broad St. in downtown Griffith. The popular arcade bar at the prominent corner of Main and Broad streets in downtown Griffith permanently closed after falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Progressive Dining Group, which owns True BBQ, Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill, Gino's Steakhouse and The Links in Schererville, plans to open a 100-seat barbecue restaurant in downtown Griffith. It will employ about 20.
"We've really been seeing benefits from the downtown footprint in Crown Point," Partner Matt Doran said. "There's the foot traffic and the community feel. If there's a wait, people don't mind going to another establishment until they get called. It's convenient for us and for them."
The restaurant group sees downtown Griffith as a destination.
"It's good being downtown with all the festivals," Doran said. "It's a good location in downtown Griffith. I kind of feel what downtown Griffith needs is more restaurants. But we've found people will travel to go to downtowns and make a night of it."
The Griffith True BBQ will have the same menu as the other locations, including baby back ribs, St. Louis-style ribs, smoked turkey breast, smoked rib tips, smoked pork shoulder, smoked half chicken, smoked andouille sausage, smoked corned beef, smoked brisket and smoked pork belly.
It will also offer appetizers, salads, steaks and entrees including penne pasta with andouille sausage and shrimp, fried chicken and whiskey cedar plank-grilled salmon.
"It's a good concept," Doran said. "We're trying to mix in more vegan options and specials so vegans and vegetarians will feel welcome at our establishments and don't have to order sides."
True BBQ will have craft beer, as well as a wide array of domestic and imported whiskeys. It also will pour artisan cocktails like the Nakatomi Plaza, which blends Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey with San Pellegrino Limonata and Sage Against The Machine, which combines Copper & Kings American Gin, house-made sage simple syrup, blackberry and lime.
The Griffith location will host occasional special events like those in Crown Point, which recently had a tiki bar pop-up serving specialty cocktails.
The aim is to open the True BBQ and Whiskey Bar in Griffith in early 2022.