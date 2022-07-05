 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Explosive' thunderstorm development underway bringing severe weather

Severe storms are developing over Illinois to move into Indiana. 

An "explosive" thunderstorm development will bring torrential rainfall, a flash flooding risk, damaging winds and possible hail Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

A hazardous weather outlook warned of severe storms developing Tuesday afternoon over northeast Illinois that will move over northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. 

Some of the storms will produce torrential rainfall, causing localized flash flooding problems late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Isolated rainfall totals could reach to an excess of three inches of rain in less than two hours. 

There is also a limited risk of hail, meteorologists predicted. 

The main threat of the storm will be damaging winds of up to 75 mph. 

Meanwhile heat indexes reached 105 to 110 degrees Tuesday. Combined with the humidity, heat illnesses can occur to those exposed to the elements.  

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," The NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The flood watch includes Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County, which states that excessive runoff could cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Flooding in ditches, creeks, storm sewers, underpasses, roads and canals is also likely. 

The storm's severity and movement continues to be tracked by meteorologists. 

Illinois Governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes

