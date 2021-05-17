Extent of damage to Carmelite Home unknown, official says

Fire investigators will be back at the home Monday, Escobedo said, later adding fire investigations usually take "a week or two."

Escobedo said he couldn't say for sure if the building is inhabitable, but no one will be allowed to enter the home at this time.

None of the children, nor staff from the home were injured in the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, one to the ankle and the other to his wrist, but both are fine as of Monday, Escobedo said.

As of Sunday, children and staff from the Carmelite Home relocated to the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center along East 149th Street, behind the home.

In a Facebook post late Sunday, the Carmelite Home thanked the community for its "outpouring of love, support and prayers."

"Our hearts are heavy due to the devastation of our home today," the post read. "We are still assessing the damage and cause, but we are ever-grateful that no one was injured."

In wake of the fire, the Carmelite Home said it is "focused on providing for the children as we determine how to rebuild."