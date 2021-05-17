Extent of damage to Carmelite Home unknown, official says

EAST CHICAGO — St. Joseph's Carmelite Home is working to rebuild in wake of a Sunday afternoon fire, where flames reached at least 30 feet, a Carmelite employee said.
East Chicago Deputy Fire Chief Marc Escobedo told The Times Monday crews battled the blaze for roughly six hours.
The East Chicago Fire Department received a call the building was on fire about 12:20 p.m., and arrived on scene four to five minutes later, Escobedo said.
The fire was struck at 4:53 p.m., and crews then began overhauling the scene, Escobedo said, noting the last unit left the home at 6:32 p.m.
Hammond firefighters also responded to the scene with an aerial ladder truck, while the Gary Fire Department manned one of East Chicago's fire stations, Escobedo said.
The fire had not rekindled as of early afternoon Monday, Escobedo said.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Escobedo said the middle building of the Carmelite Home off Grasselli Street suffered the most damage, where the blaze likely originated.
The building also sustained water and smoke damage, and the roof of the middle building caved in, he said.
Fire investigators will be back at the home Monday, Escobedo said, later adding fire investigations usually take "a week or two."
Escobedo said he couldn't say for sure if the building is inhabitable, but no one will be allowed to enter the home at this time.
None of the children, nor staff from the home were injured in the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, one to the ankle and the other to his wrist, but both are fine as of Monday, Escobedo said.
As of Sunday, children and staff from the Carmelite Home relocated to the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center along East 149th Street, behind the home.
In a Facebook post late Sunday, the Carmelite Home thanked the community for its "outpouring of love, support and prayers."
"Our hearts are heavy due to the devastation of our home today," the post read. "We are still assessing the damage and cause, but we are ever-grateful that no one was injured."
In wake of the fire, the Carmelite Home said it is "focused on providing for the children as we determine how to rebuild."
On Monday, the Carmelite Home said in a Facebook post due to Indiana Department of Child Services and COVID-19 guidelines, only new clothing with tags and toy/game items could be accepted.
Immediate needs include gift cards and boys and girls underwear and under clothing ranging from size small to extra, extra large, as well as socks and sandals, sizes 5 youth to 9 in womens, the post read.
A GoFundMe for the home was created Sunday, and has since raised $17,405.
To donate, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/st-josephs-carmelite-home-fire-relief-fund?fbclid=IwAR1ZFI-GCDYiigwXdpnCszhpe5Dw4ZD2JLIgGM_kM85kDX1j2DmTpPQVE9c.