Extreme heat expected in Region Tuesday; storms possible this evening

One day after dangerous storms threatened the area, the National Weather Service says Region residents can expect another hot, humid day Tuesday with powerful thunderstorms possible this evening.

A heat advisory first issued Monday remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values — the measure of how hot it feels outside — anticipated between 102 and 109 degrees. The advisory stretches throughout much of the Midwest, including the entire state of Illinois, all of northern Indiana and parts of southwest Michigan.

The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, avoid the sun and to check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any reason.

Those who must work outside in these conditions are recommended to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to take frequent breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded spot.