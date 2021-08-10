 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extreme heat expected in Region Tuesday; storms possible this evening
alert urgent

Extreme heat expected in Region Tuesday; storms possible this evening

Severe weather lightning stock

File photo

 The Times

One day after dangerous storms threatened the area, the National Weather Service says Region residents can expect another hot, humid day Tuesday with powerful thunderstorms possible this evening.

A heat advisory first issued Monday remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values — the measure of how hot it feels outside — anticipated between 102 and 109 degrees. The advisory stretches throughout much of the Midwest, including the entire state of Illinois, all of northern Indiana and parts of southwest Michigan.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, avoid the sun and to check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any reason.

Those who must work outside in these conditions are recommended to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to take frequent breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded spot.

In addition to the heat advisory, Tuesday’s NWS hazardous weather outlook says the Region is at an “elevated” risk for thunderstorms, with a limited chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds tonight. Like Monday, thunderstorms could develop in Iowa and Wisconsin late this afternoon before making their way to the south and east.

Monday’s storms included tornadoes that touched down in Ogle, DeKalb and Kane counties in Illinois, causing some tree and structural damage, according to the NWS.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in the Region through at least Thursday, with thunderstorms possible the next two days as well.

0
7
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greek firefighters battle unprecedented wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts