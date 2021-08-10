Extreme heat expected in Region Tuesday; storms possible this evening

One day after dangerous storms threatened the area, the National Weather Service says Region residents can expect another hot, humid day Tuesday with powerful thunderstorms possible this evening.
A heat advisory first issued Monday remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values — the measure of how hot it feels outside — anticipated between 102 and 109 degrees. The advisory stretches throughout much of the Midwest, including the entire state of Illinois, all of northern Indiana and parts of southwest Michigan.
The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, avoid the sun and to check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any reason.
Those who must work outside in these conditions are recommended to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to take frequent breaks. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded spot.
In addition to the heat advisory, Tuesday’s NWS hazardous weather outlook says the Region is at an “elevated” risk for thunderstorms, with a limited chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds tonight. Like Monday, thunderstorms could develop in Iowa and Wisconsin late this afternoon before making their way to the south and east.
Monday’s storms included tornadoes that touched down in Ogle, DeKalb and Kane counties in Illinois, causing some tree and structural damage, according to the NWS.
Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in the Region through at least Thursday, with thunderstorms possible the next two days as well.