HIGHLAND — Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, the only stand-alone rape crisis center in the state, is expanding operations.

Fair Haven, located at 2645 Ridge Road in Highland, provides free services for victims of sexual violence in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and maintains a 24-hour, 7 days a week crisis line.

The center, founded 18 years ago by Patty Conley and Kelly Vates, both survivors of sexual violence, looks to acquire the property where its offices are and renovate and expand the facility.

The expansion part of the project involves a plan to add four individual units for stabilization housing.

"We are excited to be able to offer that to all survivors of sexual violence and trafficking," said Shana Robertson, Community Relations Director for Fair Haven.

Vates, who serves as executive director, said renovations and expansion will take place next year if all goes according to plan.

"Housing for survivors of sexual violence is very limited in our community," Vates said, "so to be able to expand services to include housing is very exciting."

The goal is to provide housing for between six and nine months in individual studio apartments to allow survivors of trauma the space and time they need to move forward in life.

A recent gala served as the official launch of a capital campaign to help finance Fair Haven's expansion project and as a way to honor survivors.

Robertson said $750,000 has already been secured through Lake County and the same amount via appropriations gained through U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Fair Haven hopes to gain sponsors to outfit the planned housing units and to get them ready for residents.

Those wishing to donate can contact kelly@fairhavenrcc.org or call the office at 219-961-4357.