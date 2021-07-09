Fair season begins: LaPorte County Fair opens Saturday

LAPORTE — Indiana's oldest county fair opens Saturday at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.
The LaPorte County Fair is the first of three fairs to kick off the Region's fair season, with scheduled dates of July 10 to 17.
"We are the oldest county fair, with this being our 175th year celebration," LaPorte County Fair Board President Steve Mrozinski said.
The LaPorte County Fairgrounds is located at 2581 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte.
Events begin daily at 8 a.m., except for Saturday, when the fair opens at noon.
In honor of the fair's 175th edition, admission on the opening Saturday is $1.75 per person, Mrozinski said.
Regular daily ticket prices are $7 for adults (ages 16 to 61), $5 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 10 to 15, and free for children 9 and younger. Season passes also are available.
The LaPorte County Fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and Mrozinski is confident this year's fair will draw good numbers.
"I think we will have one of our biggest fairs ever with COVID hitting last year. People now want to get out. We want families to get out and have fun," Mrozinski said.
Masks won't be mandatory, but those wanting to wear them can do so. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at a number of locations.
"We're trying to take as many precautionary measures as possible," Mrozinski said.
One of the highlights of this year's fair will be the Budweiser Clydesdales, which will be performing from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Draft Horse Arena.
The Rolling Stone Rodeo will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Grandstand.
The 2021 LaPorte County Fair Queen pageant will be held Saturday.
Sunday highlights will include the Pioneer Land ham and bean dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the Figure Eight Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.
A highlight of this year's fair for country music fans will include concerts by Chase Rice and Toby Keith.
Rice, a country singer, songwriter and former contestant on "Survivor," will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Keith, a country singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Some of the free family fun activities for children this year include the Curious Kids Trail, Dino Encounters and Silly Safaris.
Schedule highlights include:
Saturday
- Budweiser Clydesdales, 2-4 p.m., Draft Horse Arena
- Rolling Stone Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Grandstand, $8
Sunday
- Curious Kids, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Pioneer Land ham and bean dinner, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Figure Eight Demolition Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand, $10
Monday
- Curious Kids 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Figure 8 Demolition Derby, 7 p.m., Grandstand, $10
Tuesday
- Curious Kids, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Farm Stock Tractor Pull
- NTPA Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Grandstand, $10
Wednesday
- Curious Kids, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Chase Rice concert, 8 p.m.
Thursday
- Curious Kids, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Toby Keith concert, 8 p.m.
July 16
- Curious Kids, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 4 and 6 p.m.
- Silly Safaris: 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
July 17
- Dino Encounters, 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m.
- Silly Safaris: 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
For more information call 219-362-2647 or go to www.lpfair.com