Fair season begins: LaPorte County Fair opens Saturday

LAPORTE — Indiana's oldest county fair opens Saturday at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.

The LaPorte County Fair is the first of three fairs to kick off the Region's fair season, with scheduled dates of July 10 to 17.

"We are the oldest county fair, with this being our 175th year celebration," LaPorte County Fair Board President Steve Mrozinski said.

The LaPorte County Fairgrounds is located at 2581 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte.

Events begin daily at 8 a.m., except for Saturday, when the fair opens at noon.

In honor of the fair's 175th edition, admission on the opening Saturday is $1.75 per person, Mrozinski said.

Regular daily ticket prices are $7 for adults (ages 16 to 61), $5 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 10 to 15, and free for children 9 and younger. Season passes also are available.

The LaPorte County Fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and Mrozinski is confident this year's fair will draw good numbers.

"I think we will have one of our biggest fairs ever with COVID hitting last year. People now want to get out. We want families to get out and have fun," Mrozinski said.