Fairgrounds will have magical look for the holidays

There will also be an area for people to pull over and get out of their vehicles to take pictures, have a cup of hot chocolate and gaze at a 40-foot tall lighted Christmas tree.

“I think everybody will be pleasantly surprised,” Novak said.

Magic of Lights is presented at more than a dozen locations in the U.S. and Canada during the holidays.

The displays are as far away as California, Florida and Connecticut and as close as downstate Noblesville and Clarksville, Michigan.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the La Porte community for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition,” said Ken Hudgens, owner of Magic of Lights.

Novak said Magic of Lights was booked after the not-for-profit Fairgrounds Management and Events Corp. approached Duff Entertainment, Inc. for ideas on upcoming events to host.

Magic of Lights was among the offerings and a deal was struck to bring it here.

FMEC was created by LaPorte County officials in 2019 to make the fairgrounds more of a destination not just during the summer but year round by scheduling more activities like concerts.

Novak said Magic of Lights is paying rent to LaPorte County government, which owns the fairgrounds, and providing a slight cut of the proceeds to FMEC if revenue from ticket sales exceeds a certain amount.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.