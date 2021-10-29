Fairgrounds will have magical look for the holidays

LAPORTE — Workers have begun stringing thousands of lights at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru holiday show.
Festive scenes along the 1.5 mile route will include the 12 Day of Christmas, Tropical Holidays, Santa’s Mountain and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, according to Magic of Lights officials.
The lights will burn from 5-10 p.m. Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.
“It should be absolutely incredible,” said La Porte County Council President Randy Novak.
The cost for advanced tickets is $17 per car load through Nov. 2.
Ticket prices are as much as $40 per car load on weekends as it gets closer to Christmas and the New Year.
Limousines and party buses will be charged $40 in advance and $50 at the gate on weekdays and $55 at the gate on weekends.
The cost for buses will be $80 in advance and $100 at the gate.
Novak said the display will be much larger than the storied Festival of Lights, which has made Washington Park in Michigan City a regional destination for the Christmas season over the past 30 years.
He said some of the lighted displays at the fairgrounds will be more than 30 feet tall and 100 feet long.
There will also be an area for people to pull over and get out of their vehicles to take pictures, have a cup of hot chocolate and gaze at a 40-foot tall lighted Christmas tree.
“I think everybody will be pleasantly surprised,” Novak said.
Magic of Lights is presented at more than a dozen locations in the U.S. and Canada during the holidays.
The displays are as far away as California, Florida and Connecticut and as close as downstate Noblesville and Clarksville, Michigan.
“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the La Porte community for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition,” said Ken Hudgens, owner of Magic of Lights.
Novak said Magic of Lights was booked after the not-for-profit Fairgrounds Management and Events Corp. approached Duff Entertainment, Inc. for ideas on upcoming events to host.
Magic of Lights was among the offerings and a deal was struck to bring it here.
FMEC was created by LaPorte County officials in 2019 to make the fairgrounds more of a destination not just during the summer but year round by scheduling more activities like concerts.
Novak said Magic of Lights is paying rent to LaPorte County government, which owns the fairgrounds, and providing a slight cut of the proceeds to FMEC if revenue from ticket sales exceeds a certain amount.