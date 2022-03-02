Faithful glad to have ashes back on forehead

MUNSTER — The numbers were not yet available for Ash Wednesday attendance, but at one Catholic church, those who went were happy to return to the previous form of distribution.

“It’s one more step to normalcy,” said Addison Del Rio, a St. Thomas More School mom.

Del Rio was attending the mid-morning Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Thomas More Church to see her son, Connor Caddick, a first-grader.

Connor, his classmates, and adults in church received ashes the way this country’s Catholics did prior to the pandemic. Last year, due to COVID-19, this country used the method long used in other parts of the world, including the Vatican.

In 2021, the celebrant recited a common prayer, then sprinkled ashes over each person’s head. The year’s rite returned to a prayer for each recipient, then the marking of the sign of the cross with ashes on each person’s forehead.

“It’s nice to see them receiving the sacraments the way they used to,” Del Rio said.

For Christians, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day holy season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. Ashes come from burnt palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

Ashes represent several things, including mortality the dust to which human bodies will someday return. In biblical times, ashes expressed grief and were a mark of sorrow.

As the Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More, noted in his daily blog, Lent is a very penitential season. “It means we need to look at our lives with sorrow and contrition,” he said. “We need to give up sin. We need to give up the things that keep us from God.”

St. Thomas More had four Masses Wednesday for distribution of ashes, starting at 6:30 a.m. At the 10 a.m. Mass was school children. Yadron encouraged children to approach service to others as ninjas, doing good not to get attention but doing so privately.

“Pray to the Father in secret, and then God will be pleased,” the pastor said.

With two more Masses to be celebrated, Yadron noted that his parish’s attendance numbers are always high for Ash Wednesday.

“There’s something about being marked with ashes and remembering the reason for entering the season,” the priest said. “It’s always been that way as long as I can remember. Numbers spike at Palm Sunday as well.”

Other adults expressed their appreciation of returning to the traditional American distribution of ashes.

“It’s traditional,” Dave Jillson said. “It reminds us of what the season is about. Like Jesus said, ‘You are dust and to dust you will return.’”

Masks were optional in the church, though some students and adults wore them.

“It feels good to be around people, elbow to elbow,” said Mary Johnson. “With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to see a group of people getting along. You smile at someone and they smile back.”

Monica Johnson was holding her 15-month-old son Enzo, while her other son Mateo was sitting with his preschool class. She said the Ash Wednesday Mass is “just a good reminder of what we’re doing this season of Lent.”

At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Valparaiso, the faith community again held drive-thru ashes as in the past, the Rev. Roger A. Bower, pastor, reported.

“As always, I feel humbled by the people who come by and give me the opportunity to pray with and for them,’ Bower said. “They share their hearts with me and we ask God's blessings to be upon them”

Vehicles stop at the overhang, where Bower meets them in their vehicles, prays with them, then administers ashes. The church had two traditional services for ashes, along with two periods of the for drive-thru worshippers.

Noting that similar numbers came for the morning drive-thru, Bower said, “I think, for some people, this has become their Ash Wednesday tradition.”

The Valparaiso pastor added his hope “that people enter into Lent with a sense of intentionality and prayerfulness as the journey with Jesus to the cross. I am hopeful that we will all be more intentional with prayer, fasting, and acts of charity.

“Hopefully, that will be a witness of love and goodness to our world,” Bower said.

