Flocks of sandhill cranes leave lower Canada and upper Midwest states and head to Florida before the weather gets too cold. But birds need a place to rest, and for the cranes, their stopping place of choice is the 8,142-acre Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area, it’s wetlands, uplands and woodland game habitat. The area serves an inviting layover for more than 10,000 birds.
“The best time to view the crane migration is late-September through mid-December at dawn and dusk,” said Krysten Hinkle, project coordinator for the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, noting that there’s a free viewing/platform space that’s great for sightings of the 4-feet tall birds. Stationary viewing scopes are available but visitors are encouraged to bring their own.
Jasper-Pulaski FWA isn’t just a place to snooze for these birds. After roosting at night in the marshes (off limits to visitors), the cranes get up early in the morning to start their day, making their way to Goose Pasture Viewing Area, where they indulge in some serious socializing — chatting (in bird talk of course) and playing.
When the fun times are done, they flap their wings again, cruising to nearby farms to feed. Then, in late afternoon, they head back to the pasture to hang out again — huge flocks of birds flying in from all directions for the meet and greet. At dusk, the birds return back to their roosts in the marshes.
If you’re wondering what’s so special about this spot in Northwest Indiana — consider this: A straight line drawn from central Wisconsin where a large crane population roosts to Florida passes directly over FWA. Besides that, there’s a scarcity of remaining wetlands in their flight path, making FWA a default stop as well. At their peak, some 30,000 cranes have gathered at FWA, though typically the number is between 10,000 to 12,000 a year.
Unlike some birds, Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, are easy to spot with their long necks and bodies and wing spans that can spread 6 to 7 feet and their weights vary from 6 to 12 pounds, are easy to spot. Besides that, because they fly and flock together, they’re easy to spot.
“The fall crane migration is a sight to see,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications for the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. “Be sure to visit the viewing area during sunrise or sunset to see the cranes socializing. It’s pretty remarkable.”
“We notice the cranes personally in groups in the spring when they return and in the fall when they head south,” said Connie Scott, who with her husband, Dave, owns Riverside Rentals, which rents kayaks, canoes and tubes for paddling on the Tippecanoe River.
For those who want to combine crane sighting and kayaking, the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association is hosting the Kankakee River Sandhill Crane Paddle, held each October (date to be announced on its website, nwipa.org), with an 8.5-mile paddle starting at the Yellow River Public Access Site at English Lake to drop off their boats as well as register.
They should then procced to Dunn's Bridge to park and catch the shuttle. Kayak rentals also are available and information about that will be posted on the website.
After the river trip, paddlers can meet at the Goose Pasture Viewing Area for food and to watch the cranes.
“It’s all for just a small donation,” said Gina Darnell, a member of NWIPA, describing the Kankakee River National Water Trail as gorgeous.
The 133-mile Kankakee National Water Trail starts near Walkerton, crossing through Northwest Indiana before flowing into the Illinois River near Joliet. Considered one of the cleanest rivers in the Midwest, the section of the Kankakee River that merges with the Yellow River and flows through the Jasper-Pulaski FWA, is pretty, Darnell said.
“We get a lot of people attending the event; one year I think we had about 300. In the fall, sometimes some of the Voyageurs are out as well,” Darnell said about the long canoes used by French-Canadian fur trappers several hundred years ago and now part of re-enactment of those early explorer days. “Everyone always has a lot of fun.”
For more information about the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area, visit in.gov/dnr/fishwild/3109.htm; for information about the Kankakee River Sandhill Crane Paddle, visit Northwest Indiana Paddling Association’s website at nwipa.org