Autumn is the perfect time to paddle on Region waterways once traversed by Native Americans, European explorers and early pioneers.
In intervening years, the waters of Northwest Indiana became part of the great industrialization that made the Region a manufacturing giant — functional but not pretty. Now coming full circle thanks to the efforts of so many volunteers and organizations stemming from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's Greenways+Blueways Plan, it is possible to paddle almost 200 miles of clear waters with more being added all the time.
“They’ve just opened more of the Little Calumet water trail and it’s wonderful,” says Mitch Barloga, active transportation planner at NIRPC. “It’s totally populated by a canopy of native trees including maples, which are great for fall colors.”
Gina Darnell, of the Blueways Stewardship Chairperson program for the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association said volunteers have been working extremely hard to reopen another seven to eight miles of Little Calumet’s East Branch for paddling and have established a kayak launch in the Keith Richard Walner Preserve, 38 acres of land along the river in Chesterton, part of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
“You can paddle along the Little Calumet to the Bailley Homestead in the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, jump out and walk around,” she said, noting there’s also a short path from the homestead to Chellberg Farm, once a part of the large Swedish settlement dating back to the late 1800s, and now a living history interpretation site. “Going downstream from there, it’s just gorgeous.”
But one of Darnell’s favorite trips is the Lake Michigan Trail, now a National Recreational Trail, encompassing the entire southern shore from Chicago to Michigan. It also intersects with Trail Creek in LaPorte County, an easy paddle because of the creek’s gentle current.
“Trail Creek runs from the marina and behind Blue Chip Casino to Friendship Gardens, where you can get out and walk around,” she said. “Once you get past Blue Chip, it’s all wilderness and takes about 45 minute one way and has a handicapped accessible launch.”
Kayakers following the West Branch of the Little Calumet stretching from behind Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond to Gary will be surprised as well as awed by some fascinating sights, including over more than 40 species of wildlife.
“You’d expect it to be very industrial but that West Branch stretch goes past lots of wooded areas and there’s a nesting pair of eagles near Chase Street in Gary,” Darnell said.
Each water trail is unique and has its own special attributes, said Dan Plath, chief of Resource Management at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and founder and past president of NWIPA. He said the Deep River Trail connecting the Deep River in Hobart to both the Lake George dam and another dam by Riverview Road in Lake Station is mostly wilderness and is great for birding.
Stone and Pine lakes in LaPorte are nice paddling spots for families.
Going farther east across the border in Michigan, the launch just north of New Buffalo into the Galien River differs because it meanders toward Lake Michigan, about a 45-minute trip one way and a favorite of many paddlers.
“We like it because after you’re done you can head up to the rooftop bar at the Stray Dog in New Buffalo and have a drink,” Darnell said.
For a map of the Blueways Water Trail, call 800-ALL-LAKE or download one at nirpc.org.