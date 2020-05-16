Fallen officers remembered in LaPorte County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaPORTE — The 14 police officers killed in the line of duty in LaPorte County history were remembered over the airwaves Friday in more ways than one.

An annual ceremony hosted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office on Peace Officers Memorial Day was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were still honored by having their names announced on all major emergency radio frequencies used in the county.

Sheriff John Boyd said the reading by dispatcher Lisa Haferkamp lasting about 90 seconds and began at 10:42 a.m.

10-42 in emergency radio code means “end of duty.”

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t allow the day to pass without recognizing them,” Boyd said.

In recent years, the ceremony has featured the presentation of colors, playing of taps and a guest speaker from law enforcement. The event rotates between the LaPorte County Complex and the auditorium at the former Elston High School in Michigan City.

“Obviously, with the COVID-19 we simply could not do that,” Boyd said.