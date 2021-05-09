Families join mothers for tea, lunch year after COVID prevented gatherings

Car parades, window waves and video calls were the norm for families last Mother's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those safety precautions were strictly put in place, per state guidelines, at area retirement homes where moms like Joan Zeldenrust, 91, a resident at Bickford of Crown Point, learned to log into Zoom so she could see on her computer her family who couldn't visit.

Today on Mother's Day, Zeldenrust, a retired Lansing school teacher, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great grandmother of nine, will get the opportunity to see many of her family members in person.

Zeldenrust is traveling to the Hobart home of her daughter, Mary Rosenbaum, to dine on a lunch of chicken salad on croissants and visit her family, including another daughter, Lauree Pondinas, of St. John.

The contrast from last Mother's Day to this year is "just remarkably better," Zeldenrust said.

"We were shut down because of COVID-19 last year and couldn't leave ... Zoom is okay but there's nothing like seeing family and in person. Being face to face has no substitute," Zeldenrust said.