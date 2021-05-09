Families join mothers for tea, lunch year after COVID prevented gatherings

Car parades, window waves and video calls were the norm for families last Mother's Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those safety precautions were strictly put in place, per state guidelines, at area retirement homes where moms like Joan Zeldenrust, 91, a resident at Bickford of Crown Point, learned to log into Zoom so she could see on her computer her family who couldn't visit.
Today on Mother's Day, Zeldenrust, a retired Lansing school teacher, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great grandmother of nine, will get the opportunity to see many of her family members in person.
Zeldenrust is traveling to the Hobart home of her daughter, Mary Rosenbaum, to dine on a lunch of chicken salad on croissants and visit her family, including another daughter, Lauree Pondinas, of St. John.
The contrast from last Mother's Day to this year is "just remarkably better," Zeldenrust said.
"We were shut down because of COVID-19 last year and couldn't leave ... Zoom is okay but there's nothing like seeing family and in person. Being face to face has no substitute," Zeldenrust said.
Bickford of Crown Point, where Zeldenrust resides, made Mother's Day special this year by hosting a Mother's Day pre-tea on Friday morning as well as serving sweet treats and a nice "themed" meal on Mother's Day.
Residents could also opt to leave and go out with their family this year on Mother's Day, according to Bickford's life enrichment coordinator, Slavica Schieb.
Many precautions, including social distancing, the wearing of masks except during dining, and the taking of temperatures of guests, remain in place.
"We're not all the way back to normal but we will make it nice," Schieb said.
Miller's Senior Living Community in Portage offered its residents something similar on Friday which was called a Ladies Day.
"We are celebrating Mother's Day on Friday," said Shelley Sayer, life enrichment director for assisted living residents at Miller.
Residents, who Sayer refers to as "family," were encouraged to wear special hats to the Ladies Day event, which included lots of pretty desserts tea, and a sherbet-based punch set on an elegantly set table featuring a tea set collection, tablecloths, crystal and flowers.
"We still have to be 6 feet apart," Sayer said.
Stories and poems were to be read and Sayer called it "a fou fou day."
"Just a day to be together to laugh and giggle," Sayer said.
The Friday tea was held with the thinking many of the residents will be celebrating Mother's Day with family, which was allowed this year.
"This year the families will want to be with their loved ones," Sayer said.
Last Mother's Day, because of COVID-19, residents sat in chairs at the front of Miller and their families circled around the grounds inside their cars with passengers carrying balloons and signs saying, "hi mom."
"It was precious ... It was blue skies right over Miller. It was their special day," Sayer said.
Moms, along with two guests, at Residences of Coffee Creek in Chesterton, were treated to a Mother's Day 2021 event called Brush, Brunch and Bellini on Saturday, said Carole Biancardi, director of sales and marketing.
The brunch menu included French toast with toppings, quiche, meat, vegetables and desserts that included lemon meringue pie or chocolate mousse and peach Bellinis.
Following brunch, guests enjoyed an artist guided canvas painting with her son, Nathan Biancardi from Painted Palette Studios.
Deer Creek in Schererville is holding a Mother's Day luncheon today with two times slots, two hours and two guests per person so families "have plenty of time to spend together," said Marcia Zeller, director of sales and marketing at Deer Creek.
Precautions including guests taking a rapid COVID test when they arrive, RSVP only and plated lunches only, Zeller said.
Nanette Mata, recreation and transportation director at Hartsfield Village in Munster, said the independent living residents there had been celebrating Ladies Day all week with a number of events.
Precautions still remain in place although residents can gather, Mata said.
"Although coming out of apartments and getting together, we are still keeping our social distance and wearing masks," Mata said.
Activities include special crafts, fly swatter balloon volleyball, in person entertainers, line dancing and a movie night.
"We have been closed up for a whole year so we are ready to rock and have a good time," Mata said.
Mary Jane Kleyweg, 92, a mother of five children, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild (with a second baby due in July), has lived at Coffee Creek for the last three years.
Mother's Day bouquets of flowers had already arrived from her children and Kleyweg said she was looking forward to celebrating the Mother's Day weekend with her son, Butch Kleyweg and daughter-in-law, Claudia Kleyweg, who were coming to Coffee Creek for brunch.
"Last year I was thinking it was really hard on us because we had to stick around in our apartment and not hardly touch anybody," Kleyweg said.
Kleyweg, who formerly lived in the Milwaukee area, said she also has another May event to look forward to since a family celebration was planned on May 15 when she turns 93.
"Yes I'm hearing (my children) are all going to be together on my birthday," Kleyweg said. "I have been blessed with the children I have and I had a wonderful husband."