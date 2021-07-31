Families jump-start school readiness at Back2Health fair

GARY — There is a right and a wrong way to wear a backpack to school. Families attending the Back2Health Initiative Saturday learned that.

More than 25 area organizations joined Gary Community Partnership at U.S. Steel Yard to promote community wellness and student readiness for the return to in-person learning later this month. The Back2Health Initiative offered free health-related services and resources for children and adults, including gift cards, school supplies and medical advice.

As to backpacks, Mary Strimbu, manager of therapeutic services for Methodist Hospitals, said students should always wear both shoulder straps and the waist strap, if it has one.

“This protects the neck and upper back from too much strain,” Strimbu said, adding that backpack contents should not wear more than 15% of the student’s body weight.

Common mistakes, Strimbu said, include wearing only one shoulder strap and overloading the backpack.

Back2Health was sponsored by Gary Community Partnership and BMO Harris Bank in partnership with the RailCats and the city of Gary.