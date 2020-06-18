Family, friends cheer as Crown Point man returns from COVID fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Jim Phillips may have missed Easter, Mother's Day and his 52nd birthday, but not Father's Day. The father of four received perhaps the two best gifts.

Recovering from COVID-19, Phillips has his life and the knowledge he has family and friends who truly love him.

“This is really special, overwhelming,” Phillips told more than 50 relatives and friends Thursday who cheered as the van bringing the family from Chicago arrived. “I’m not going to cry, but I don’t know how to thank everyone.”

Phillips’ coronavirus journey began March 27, when he began displaying symptoms of the virus. First taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, he underwent rehabilitation at Kindred Hospital at Franciscan Health Hammond and finally at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab DayRehab Center in Chicago.

Kate Phillips, his wife, told those assembled for a pizza celebration, “It seems like it’s been a really long time, but we’re really glad to share this with you.”

Flexing a muscle to the theme from “Rocky,” Jim Phillips took time to greet and thank everyone. His wife said he lost 60 pounds, going from 245 to 185. He now will undergo outpatient rehab locally.