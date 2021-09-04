Family, friends gather in honor of slain Morton grad, football player

Koebe's sister, Lyrik Clopton, recalled her brother as someone who was "so good to be around."

"None of you can tell me anything negative about Koebe. He was such a good person, smiling, joking," Lyrik said with a shaky voice. "He just brought so much joy. We all (are) going to miss him so much."

Over Lyrik's tribute, her and Koebe's mom, Nadia Clopton cried out, "Why my baby? No. Oh God."

On the count of three, the crowd shouted, "Long live Koebe," before releasing hundreds of balloons, which dotted the sky with red, white and silver shapes, including a number 4, Koebe's football jersey number, stars, hearts and angel wings. Some of the balloons had messages inscribed on them.

A silence fell on the crowd as the balloons drifted into a humid gray sky.

After the balloons flew away, people in the crowd embraced one another. Nadia Clopton told someone, "My baby didn't deserve this."

Her son was a talented man, who played basketball and football and sang, Nadia said.

Koebe Clopton was a straight A-plus student who graduated with honors from Morton and received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Indianapolis, his grandmother, Verenice Clapton, said.