Family, friends gather in honor of slain Morton grad, football player

HAMMOND — More than a hundred people, many with a red, white or silver balloon in hand, gathered in the center circle of the football field at Morton High School.
It was the same field Morton alumnus Koebe Clopton played on as a wide receiver and quarterback for the Governors.
Instead of gathering to see Clopton take to the field, however, his friends and family gathered on the big, red capital "M" in the middle of the football field to say goodbye to Clopton.
The 20-year-old was shot and killed in Indianapolis Thursday, Indianapolis police said.
The Rev. Larry Clopton, Koebe's grandfather and a deacon at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond, thanked God for all the families present at the balloon release and led the group in prayer.
"Koebe touched a lot of lives, dear God, and it shows right now of all these people coming to show their love and support," Larry said.
"We thank you, dear God. We thank you for time that we had with Koebe. We're going to hold on to those good memories because he was some kind of body. He was somebody," Larry added.
Koebe's sister, Lyrik Clopton, recalled her brother as someone who was "so good to be around."
"None of you can tell me anything negative about Koebe. He was such a good person, smiling, joking," Lyrik said with a shaky voice. "He just brought so much joy. We all (are) going to miss him so much."
Over Lyrik's tribute, her and Koebe's mom, Nadia Clopton cried out, "Why my baby? No. Oh God."
On the count of three, the crowd shouted, "Long live Koebe," before releasing hundreds of balloons, which dotted the sky with red, white and silver shapes, including a number 4, Koebe's football jersey number, stars, hearts and angel wings. Some of the balloons had messages inscribed on them.
A silence fell on the crowd as the balloons drifted into a humid gray sky.
After the balloons flew away, people in the crowd embraced one another. Nadia Clopton told someone, "My baby didn't deserve this."
Her son was a talented man, who played basketball and football and sang, Nadia said.
Koebe Clopton was a straight A-plus student who graduated with honors from Morton and received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Indianapolis, his grandmother, Verenice Clapton, said.
"He was just a beautiful child, a big smile, a big heart," Verenice said. "As you can see, everybody loved him. Everybody loved my baby."
Verenice said funeral services have yet to be announced, and the University of Indianapolis has a memorial service for Koebe planned for 8 p.m. Thursday.
Growing up, Koebe liked to run and talk, and was "very active," and in his teenage years got into choir, "where he loved to sing," the Rev. David Jasper Jr., a deacon at Mt. Zion and a family friend, told The Times.
"He was almost like the life of the party," Jasper said. "In his junior, senior years, he really helped others in keeping them encouraged. He loved to smile — that's what we're going to miss about him."