Family, friends honor 2020 homicide victim

LAKE STATION — Friends and family released balloons into the dark sky Wednesday night to honor homicide victim Wydallas Tobar.
Tobar, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 6, 2020, in Gary.
“He was a really great person,” said his daughter, Mia Tobar. “Whoever met him, they loved him.”
“He reminded me of a hippie” she said. “Everybody liked him. He was a likable person.”
Jamie Osten, whose daughter Avori Osten was fathered by Wydallas Tobar, said they remained close. They had just been with him three hours before he was killed.
Osten said he was kindhearted.
“He would give his shirt off his back to anybody who needed help,” she said.
Tobar worked long hours just to take care of his children, Mia said.
He loved holidays and celebrations. One year, when she was 7, he played Santa Claus at Southlake Mall, she said.
Tobar was a disc jockey at a number of celebrations and clubs throughout Northwest Indiana. One of his regular spots was Norman’s in Lake Station, where Wednesday night’s vigil was held on the anniversary of his death.
He took his children to parties with him when he served as a disc jockey so they could enjoy the bounce houses, Mia said. “I was able to meet so many people,” she said.
“He was just a very sweet person, always laughing, always smiling,” said Tiffany Upshaw, Mia’s mother.
“He swore up and down he was the best bowler, even though many times he slid down the lane with the ball,” she said.
“He’s definitely truly, truly missed,” Upshaw said.
Jerrell T. Harris, of Gary, is charged with murder in connection with Tobar’s death. Harris is out on $7,500 bail. A court hearing in his case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
“It just blew me away,” Jamie Osten said, when Harris was released on a cash bond so Harris could be there when his baby was born.
She has attended the hearings in Harris’ case.
Lori Wingar, Averi Osten’s grandmother, said Tobar’s friends have made sure his children’s needs have been met. At the vigil, Nick Smith read a short note she had written in Tobar’s honor.
