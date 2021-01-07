Family, friends honor 2020 homicide victim

LAKE STATION — Friends and family released balloons into the dark sky Wednesday night to honor homicide victim Wydallas Tobar.

Tobar, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 6, 2020, in Gary.

“He was a really great person,” said his daughter, Mia Tobar. “Whoever met him, they loved him.”

“He reminded me of a hippie” she said. “Everybody liked him. He was a likable person.”

Jamie Osten, whose daughter Avori Osten was fathered by Wydallas Tobar, said they remained close. They had just been with him three hours before he was killed.

Osten said he was kindhearted.

“He would give his shirt off his back to anybody who needed help,” she said.

Tobar worked long hours just to take care of his children, Mia said.

He loved holidays and celebrations. One year, when she was 7, he played Santa Claus at Southlake Mall, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tobar was a disc jockey at a number of celebrations and clubs throughout Northwest Indiana. One of his regular spots was Norman’s in Lake Station, where Wednesday night’s vigil was held on the anniversary of his death.