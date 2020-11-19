Family, friends remember Portage woman who was killed a year ago

“They killed her right here in this parking lot,” Biller said Tuesday night in front of the Frontier building on Crisman Road in Portage.

A memorial to Saucedo was placed with care on the lawn — two teddy bears, some Christmas decorations, vigil candles that fought the wind to stay lighted and a photo of the woman who was so beloved.

The late woman's sister, Diana Meeks, said Saucedo loved Winnie the Pooh, so Meeks was happy to find a large $4 bear at a thrift store to honor her sister.

“I come over here all the time,” Meeks said.

Three teens are being held in Porter County Jail, accused of killing the 27-year-old woman on Nov. 19, 2019.

“I go to all the hearings,” Biller said, adding she wants Saucedo’s family and friends to keep informed as they seek justice.

“She’s not here to be her advocate, so I have to be here for her,” Biller said.

Meeks remembers that night painfully well.

“I was cooking at the time,” she said.

Police said the teens charged in her death robbed her of $80 before killing her.