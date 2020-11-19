Family, friends remember Portage woman who was killed a year ago

PORTAGE – Family and friends of homicide victim Adriana Saucedo gathered Thursday night where her body was found one year ago.
“Just thinking about her, and it happened at night, and we’re celebrating her life in the darkness,” her sister Paula Biller said.
Biller said Saucedo's death is still shocking and surreal, "I feel like sometimes I’m still in shock from it."
“It’s horribly disgusting what happened to her,” she added.
Saucedo went missing a year ago on Nov. 19, 2019, after meeting with a man she met on Facebook to purchase marijuana at an unknown location, according to a previous Times report.
Two days later, police discovered her body in the gym of the former Horace S. Norton Elementary School, which closed in 2006, police said at the time.
Saucedo was believed to be shot in a vehicle while in Porter County, according to a previous Times report.
“They killed her right here in this parking lot,” Biller said Tuesday night in front of the Frontier building on Crisman Road in Portage.
A memorial to Saucedo was placed with care on the lawn — two teddy bears, some Christmas decorations, vigil candles that fought the wind to stay lighted and a photo of the woman who was so beloved.
The late woman's sister, Diana Meeks, said Saucedo loved Winnie the Pooh, so Meeks was happy to find a large $4 bear at a thrift store to honor her sister.
“I come over here all the time,” Meeks said.
Three teens are being held in Porter County Jail, accused of killing the 27-year-old woman on Nov. 19, 2019.
“I go to all the hearings,” Biller said, adding she wants Saucedo’s family and friends to keep informed as they seek justice.
“She’s not here to be her advocate, so I have to be here for her,” Biller said.
Meeks remembers that night painfully well.
“I was cooking at the time,” she said.
Police said the teens charged in her death robbed her of $80 before killing her.
“She was down to earth,” Meeks said, adding Saucdeo was a homebody who enjoyed relaxing with her nieces and nephews.
“She had a very, very fun spirit,” she said.
Nina Serrano, Saucedo’s best friend, said Saucdeo enjoyed cooking and tried to be there for other people.
“She loved life,” Serrano said. “She never let anything stand in the way of anything she wanted.”
Saucedo’s niece Chianti “Keke” Bailey said she has a lot of fun memories of her aunt.
“We went to the mall; we went to go see fireworks. We went to go out to eat on my birthday,” she said. Saucedo painted Bailey’s nails and did her hair and makeup.
Saucedo was planning to go back to school to further her education, Meeks said.
“I made sure she graduated high school, she graduated college,” Meeks said.
Saucedo was a medical assistant at a business in Valparaiso.
“She never wanted to leave us,” Meeks said.
Aaron Vela
Barbara Ann Westerhoff
Cedric Pierre Lockett
Clinton Triplett
David Zubik
Delantrice Tremaine Gregory
Derek Anthony Campbell
Donna Lee Paugh
Eric Howe
James Nowlin
Janique Ames
Jessica Staehlin
Katie Nicole Kellerman
Logan Pullen
Louie Harry Smith
Michael Gaskin
Mickey Richie
Miles Robert Jablonski
Robert Welch
Salina McConnell
Shamika Chavers
Tamica Pearise Storball
Terryaun McFadden
Valerie Ohagin
Zachary Siegmund
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.