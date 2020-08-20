Family has suffered 'endless pain' since drunken driver hit, killed brother

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a Chicago woman to serve one year in jail, followed by a year in a work-release program and another year on probation for killing a man while driving drunk in 2017 in Hammond.

Victoria Dotson, 34, was speeding through the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Gostlin Street on Sept. 1, 2017, when she struck a blind pedestrian as he walked slowly in the northbound lanes.

The pedestrian, James "Jimmy" Gavina, 58, of Hammond, was one of four brothers in his family, said David Gavina, James' youngest brother.

James Gavina and his siblings were known in their community as "The Brothers" and lost their father, Joseph, when he was just 42 years old, David Gavina said.

James Gavina stepped up to help his mother support and care for the younger children after their father died.

"Jimmy was not only a brother, but a father figure and a best friend and someone I could always ask advice," David Gavina said.

The family has been haunted by thoughts about what James Gavina's last moments were like, because his legs were severed when Dotson struck him.

The loss of James Gavina has caused the family "endless pain, sadness and grief," he said.