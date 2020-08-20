Family has suffered 'endless pain' since drunken driver hit, killed brother

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a Chicago woman to serve one year in jail, followed by a year in a work-release program and another year on probation for killing a man while driving drunk in 2017 in Hammond.
Victoria Dotson, 34, was speeding through the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Gostlin Street on Sept. 1, 2017, when she struck a blind pedestrian as he walked slowly in the northbound lanes.
The pedestrian, James "Jimmy" Gavina, 58, of Hammond, was one of four brothers in his family, said David Gavina, James' youngest brother.
James Gavina and his siblings were known in their community as "The Brothers" and lost their father, Joseph, when he was just 42 years old, David Gavina said.
James Gavina stepped up to help his mother support and care for the younger children after their father died.
"Jimmy was not only a brother, but a father figure and a best friend and someone I could always ask advice," David Gavina said.
The family has been haunted by thoughts about what James Gavina's last moments were like, because his legs were severed when Dotson struck him.
The loss of James Gavina has caused the family "endless pain, sadness and grief," he said.
Dotson, who was convicted of operating while intoxicated cause death and other counts after a jury trial in February, declined to make a statement.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno asked Judge Kathleen Lang to sentence Dotson to five years, including four in prison and one in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Bruno said Dotson admitted during a presentence investigation to drinking alcohol a day prior to her interview.
If the crash that killed Gavina wasn't the "wake-up call" for Dotson to stop drinking alcohol, "perhaps the sentence that's handed down will be," Bruno said.
The violent nature of the crash warranted a longer sentence, Bruno said.
Dotson's attorney, Rajeev Bajaj, said she admitted to drinking alcohol a day before her presentence investigation because she was being truthful and cooperating with law enforcement.
Dotson has no prior felony convictions, he said. Her presentence investigation report concluded she was at low risk to re-offend and likely to respond to a short term of incarceration or probation.
She is a single parent to a 17-year-old son and receives no support from the biological father, Bajaj said.
Bajaj asked for a suspended sentence, with all of the time ordered to be served on probation.
Lang said Dotson's blood alcohol content and James Gavina's "grave injuries" warranted a longer sentence, but she also noted Dotson's lack of a criminal history.
Lang sentenced Dotson to three years, with one year to be served in jail or prison, one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program and one year on probation.
The judge also ordered Dotson to obtain employment upon her release, enter a substance abuse treatment program and complete 40 hours of community service.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.