Family of late Crown Point teen helping families in need during the holidays

This year, the group is collecting items for six families, as well as 12 foster children. Any additional gifts will again be donated to St. Jude House.

"It's a really good distraction because the holidays are really hard for our family. I'm very grateful that we've had the feedback from the community," Jessica Gaudry said, adding helping others is a part of the healing process.

"It seems like every time I think that we're not going to have a good turnout, I'm always super surprised with how the community comes through and really helps us."

The Gaudrys, along with friends, gathered recently to sort through the toys that have been collected so far. However, they didn't expect to be presented with two checks from the Crown Point High School Class of 2020.

One check was dedicated toward Clayton's Gift of Hope and the other to the Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The funds were raised through a GoFundMe, originally created for the high school's prom. After funds were left over, students wanted the remainder to be donated in Clayton's honor.