Family of late Crown Point teen helping families in need during the holidays

CROWN POINT — The holiday season is hard for the Gaudrys.
A little more than a year-and-a-half ago, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Clayton Gaudry, 17, who died following a motorcycle wreck in front of his home on U.S. 231.
In the months following his death, the beloved teen's family has advocated for change along the highway, as well as found ways to give back to the Crown Point community for its support.
Although this will be the second Christmas the Gaudrys will spend without Clayton, it's not any easier, his mom, Jessica Gaudry, told The Times recently.
"It was hard to even think about getting past the first Christmas. You'd think that it would get easier, but it's not," Gaudry said.
In searching for ways to stay busy during the holidays, Jessica Gaudry decided last year she wanted to launch Clayton's Gift of Hope — a gift collection drive in honor of the teen that helps local families in need.
Last year, the group was able to provide toys, clothing and gift cards to four families, as well as drop off additional gifts at St. Jude House.
This year, the group is collecting items for six families, as well as 12 foster children. Any additional gifts will again be donated to St. Jude House.
"It's a really good distraction because the holidays are really hard for our family. I'm very grateful that we've had the feedback from the community," Jessica Gaudry said, adding helping others is a part of the healing process.
"It seems like every time I think that we're not going to have a good turnout, I'm always super surprised with how the community comes through and really helps us."
The Gaudrys, along with friends, gathered recently to sort through the toys that have been collected so far. However, they didn't expect to be presented with two checks from the Crown Point High School Class of 2020.
One check was dedicated toward Clayton's Gift of Hope and the other to the Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The funds were raised through a GoFundMe, originally created for the high school's prom. After funds were left over, students wanted the remainder to be donated in Clayton's honor.
"We're just really grateful to the community," Jessica Gaudry said, tearing up. "His classmates are — were a huge part of his life. I'm grateful that they're remembering him in that way."
Unwrapped presents for Clayton's Gift of Hope will be accepted until noon Sunday. That same day, beginning at 3 p.m., the presents will be wrapped at Living Stones Church at 909 Pratt St., Crown Point.
Donations can be dropped off in person at five locations around the Region, including The Crystal Lady, 192 W. Joliet St., Suite B, Crown Point; Generation Nutrition, 190 S. West St., Crown Point; Midwest Training and Ice, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St. Merrillville; and Deluxe Nail Salon Crown Point, 1176 N. Main St., Crown Point.
Items also can be purchased online using the group's Amazon wish list at https://amzn.to/37pHWZY.
