SCHERERVILLE — Adler Shelbourne's family celebrates his birthday at his favorite restaurant — even after his death.
Adler, of Griffith, loved trains: toy ones and Thomas the Tank Engine. So it's no surprise he enjoyed eating at Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant.
His loved ones and other community members came out for what would have been his 10th birthday Sunday at the train-themed eatery to raise money for research into the disease that killed him. Adler died in 2012, at the age of 3, from brain cancer.
"Since he had his second birthday here, he fell in love with the place," said his mom, Stephanie, now of Highland. Her 7-year-old son, Camden, walked by wearing a shirt that read, "My brother is my angel."
"It's a nice day. It's an emotional day. You really see who's there to support you."
Sunday's event featured balloon art, face painting, a bake sale and silent auction. The restaurant donated 15 percent of the day's proceeds to Riley Hospital for Children, where Adler was treated for cancer.
Around Christmas 2011, Adler, of Griffith, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had surgery to remove it. Community members held a fundraiser for his family at Tyler's Tender, but Adler couldn't attend because of his infection risk.
Months later, he was being treated with his fourth round of heavy chemotherapy when the disease returned, doctors told his mom, "with a vengeance."
He died in September 2012. He was 3 1/2 years old.
"It's really important to me to continue to give back to Riley and give to research, and hopefully kids, especially with an aggressive type of tumor like him, have a better chance," Stephanie said.
She held the fundraiser in partnership with Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids, a nonprofit that supported her family — financially, emotionally — during Adler's fight with cancer.
"You've made a way to remember him that makes it fun for other kids," Kate Perschon, president of Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids, told Stephanie. "This is one of our busiest events."
"It's special because we remember Adler and celebrate his birthday, which he's having — maybe not here, but he's having it — and we raise funds for pediatric cancer in his memory," said Donna Criner, director of Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids.
Rebecca and Art Jackson, of Valparaiso, lost their 2-year-old daughter, Miranda, to cancer in 2012. They attended Sunday's event with their kids, Cooper, 1, and Madison, 8, to show their support for other families whose children have died of cancer.
"You don't think about it until it hits you," Art Jackson said. "You know what they're going through."
A toy train passed by on tracks close to the ceiling. In the room next door, children took turns riding in a kiddie train. And near the arcade, Adler's train set was on display for all to see.