Family offers $1,000 reward in search for Hobart mother missing since July
alert urgent

Family offers $1,000 reward in search for Hobart mother missing since July

Shannon Orton

Shannon Orton, 36, was last seen July 5 in Hobart. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford by calling 219-942-3406, ext. 1126, or emailing zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

 Provided

HOBART — The family of a missing Hobart woman has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her return. 

It has been months since relatives have heard from Shannon Orton, 37, who is a mother of two, her family said. 

Orton was reported missing Sept. 30 by a relative, who said Orton was last seen July 5 in the 600 block of West 37th Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The woman's family has since posted the $1,000 reward in hopes of finding her, said her sister-in-law, Jody Summit. Family said the last sighting of Orton was on July 12 in Portage, and she may also be in the Hobart or Gary areas. 

Summit said that Orton had previously gone short periods of time without having contact with family but it is not characteristic for her to go missing for more than a month. Orton has two daughters ages 4 and 5 years old. 

"She has a ton of family that is worried about her," Summit said. "We just hope that someone somewhere knows something. We just want to know that she is okay." 

Orton doesn't have a cellphone, and the relative did not have information about what type of clothing Orton was last seen wearing. She was described as about 5 feet tall and 129 pounds, with blond hair and blue/hazel eyes. She also has a small heart outline tattoo on her wrist.

Summit asked that if anyone thinks they see Orton to take a photo so that family and police can confirm if the sighting was legitimate. She said so far there have been tipsters who think they may have seen the Hobart woman, but none of the sightings have been able to be confirmed as being Orton. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford by calling 219-942-3406, ext. 1126, or emailing zcrawford@cityofhobart.org, or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

