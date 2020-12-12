Family offers $1,000 reward in search for Hobart mother missing since July

HOBART — The family of a missing Hobart woman has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her return.

It has been months since relatives have heard from Shannon Orton, 37, who is a mother of two, her family said.

Orton was reported missing Sept. 30 by a relative, who said Orton was last seen July 5 in the 600 block of West 37th Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The woman's family has since posted the $1,000 reward in hopes of finding her, said her sister-in-law, Jody Summit. Family said the last sighting of Orton was on July 12 in Portage, and she may also be in the Hobart or Gary areas.

Summit said that Orton had previously gone short periods of time without having contact with family but it is not characteristic for her to go missing for more than a month. Orton has two daughters ages 4 and 5 years old.

"She has a ton of family that is worried about her," Summit said. "We just hope that someone somewhere knows something. We just want to know that she is okay."