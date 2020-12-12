 Skip to main content
Family offers $1,000 reward in search for Hobart woman missing since July
Family offers $1,000 reward in search for Hobart woman missing since July

Shannon Orton, 36, was last seen July 5 in Hobart. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford by calling 219-942-3406, ext. 1126, or emailing zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

HOBART — The family of a missing Hobart woman has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her return. 

Shannon Orton, 36, was reported missing Sept. 30 by a relative, who said Orton was last seen July 5 in the 600 block of West 37th Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The woman's family has since posted the $1,000 reward in hopes of finding her, said her sister-in-law, Jody Summit. Family said the last sighting of Orton was on July 12 in Portage, and she may also be in the Hobart or Gary areas. 

Orton doesn't have a cellphone, and the relative did not have information about what type of clothing Orton was last seen wearing.

Orton was described as about 5 feet tall and 129 pounds, with blond hair and blue/hazel eyes. She also has a small heart outline tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford by calling 219-942-3406, ext. 1126, or emailing zcrawford@cityofhobart.org, or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

