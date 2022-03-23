Family remembers Region Marine who was fatally stabbed outside Boston nightclub

A Merrillville High School graduate — who recently completed an enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps and was on the cusp of starting his civilian life — was stabbed to death outside a Boston nightclub while visiting a fellow Marine for St. Patrick's Day, his family said.

Daniel Martinez, who was raised in Crown Point and also attended Hammond Baptist Schools, was a kind, caring person who dreamed of traveling the world as a photographer, his family said. He was looking to go to college and buy a house before his life was cut tragically short.

Martinez, a 23-year-old who was just discharged from the Marines in August after serving a four-year enlistment, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest Saturday outside the Sons of Boston bar in downtown Boston, according to the Boston Police Department. He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer, was arrested on a charge of murder and is being held without bail in the stabbing.

Martinez had been living in Palos Hills, Illinois, with his father and was visiting a friend from the Marines in Boston said his mother, Apolonia Martinez.

"He was friends to everyone but had a close relationship with his Marine brothers," said Apolonia Martinez, who lives in Crown Point. "He was the life of the party. ... He made friends with strangers. He had every good quality, which makes it even harder."

Family and friends have been taking his sudden loss hard as he was well-known and well-liked, she said.

"People have been calling me. They're not sleeping. They're not going back to work. They're having a hard time concentrating," she said. "It's devastating it happened. Add to it his personality and it makes it so much harder."

Daniel Martinez, who was born in Chicago and moved to Crown Point when he was young, always wanted to serve in the Marines.

"He had me sign a waiver when he was younger, I think 15 or 16," his mother said. "He wanted to do the training: the running, jogging and physical training. I told him you can join when you're 18, but he said he needed to make sure he's in shape and ready to train with them. He convinced me. He was very persuasive."

Martinez enlisted in the Marines right after high school and went straight to boot camp.

"He never wavered and never complained," she said. "He loved his country. He knew he could get into dangerous situations where he could be killed. It affected me deeply, but I supported him. He was the type of person who wanted to help people. I gave him my blessing and never regretted it. He was always going to accomplish whatever was set in front of him."

He picked the Marines because it was the toughest branch, Apolonia Martinez said of her son.

"He used to wear fatigues all the time," she said. "He wanted to be in the Marines because he wanted to be in the thick of it, where the action was. I asked why he didn't just join the Air Force, and he said he wanted to be a Marine because that's where he could help the most and felt like he could protect people the most."

Daniel Martinez was stationed for most of his enlistment at Camp Pendleton in California. He served as an Amphibious Assault Vehicle crewman, rising to the rank of sergeant.

"He was a patriotic Marine who loved his country," Apolonia Martinez said. "He was courageous yet kind, gentle yet tough as nails. He was very disciplined. He would do anything for anyone in need. He was the most kind-hearted person you can ever meet."

Martinez, for instance, made sure his Marines buddies got a proper traditional Thanksgiving meal one year when they couldn't go home to see their families.

"They couldn't cook a turkey so he went to Boston Market and paid for all their food," his mother said. "He got them all together and said, 'This is our Thanksgiving.' That was the type of thing he did. He was always caring for other people."

Martinez was a very social person who was popular in high school.

"He would strike up a conversation with anyone," Apolonia said. "He loved people. He made friends. He was very lively, very outgoing, very charismatic."

He also was adventurous and loved skiing, surfing, bungee jumping and cliff diving. He had been getting into the martial art of Muay Thai and was even considering going to Thailand to study it.

"He was a thrill-seeker," she said. "He had a passion for life. He jumped off cliffs into the ocean. He had so much promise and so much intelligence."

He had saved money for a down payment for a house and was looking to buy his own place, she said. He also planned to go to college in the fall and was researching options like the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago.

His dream was to become a professional photographer and see the world, maintaining a home base in the Chicago area to be close to his family.

"He loved traveling, loved being in the Marines, loved all the places he visited," his mother said. "He had a lot of energy, a lot of ambition, that's just who he was."

She initially couldn't bring herself to look at news accounts of his death. She hopes justice will be served and that people will appreciate the time they have with their loved ones.

"It sounds corny, but people should hug their kids like it's the last time they'll see them," she said. "People get busy and forget. But life moves fast and takes turns. It's a terrible feeling to want to say something to someone who no longer has the ability to listen."

Daniel's brother Luke Martinez said Daniel was starting to blossom.

"My brother was many things to many people. Of course to me, though, he will always be one of my little brothers that I love and care about with all my heart," he said. "One thing that over the past year or so that I’ve learned and noticed about him was his blooming, creative spirit, which ultimately was bringing us closer together."

Apolonia Martinez said her son was a remarkable, caring person, and she was grateful for all the prayers and condolences people offered to her family in its time of grief.

"He had plans that never got to see the light," she said. "I just want people to know what an amazing son we have, how much love we have for him and how much we're going to miss him."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.