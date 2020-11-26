Family seeks answers after gunfire claims life of Army reservist who was expecting to become a father

Stuckey has raised a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Curry's homicide, police said.

Stuckey said her son cared about other people's emotions. He was the type of kid who often said, "I love you, Mom," she said.

If she doesn't work to find out who killed him, "then that's where I feel we have failed him the most," she said.

Stuckey said she's still in shock, but she feels a great disappointment because she could not be with him in his final moments.

She was 19 years old when he was born, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was there for everything in his life. He loved sports, but he excelled at baseball.

She was there when he graduated from high school and when he left for basic training in 2016.

But a sense of failure fell upon her when she wasn't able to be by his side as he lay dying.

"I wasn't able to let him know I was there for him," she said.

She and Curry's stepfather, who was in his life from a young age, raised Curry and his siblings to be of service to their community.