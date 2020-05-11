Family urges people to keep looking for missing woman, nephew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diamond Bynum and her nephew, King Walker, vanished after they were last seen in Gary in 2015 and still have not turned up after years of searching, including sweeping police manhunts across Gary and searches of ponds of Chicago's South Side.

Walker, who was just 2 years old at the time, turned 7 years old Monday. His family urges people to keep looking for the young boy who disappeared five years ago without a trace and hasn't turned up since.

“I just ask the public to look into their hearts,” says La Shann Walker, his grandmother and Bynum's mother. “What if it was their child, daughter, grandson or family member? They would want to know the answers.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Gary Police Department are asking for the public's health in finding Walker and Bynum, who has special needs.

The pair was last seen at a family member's house on the 500 block of Matthews Street in Gary on July 5, 2015. The family was napping when they disappeared.

Their search continues to this day. The family has tried to stay positive and optimistic they're still out there somewhere.