Fans turn out for rodeo at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — For two days at the Lake County Fair, this community became cowboy town.
Monday and Tuesday at the fair marked the grandstand appearance of Three Bar J Rodeo from Union City, Indiana.
Rodeo participants showed their skills at riding broncos, or broncs, roping calves, and wrestling steers. A bronc is a bucking horse that attempts to throw off, or buck, its rider.
This equestrian sport rose from the working practices of cattle herding in Spain and Mexico, expanding to the Americas and other countries.
“Necessity led to sport,” explained Ben Llamas, of Beecher, Illinois, who came with wife, Vereniz, and children Leo, 4, and Evelyn, 2. “They needed to gather horses and cattle.”
Llamas added, “The kids get a kick out of bull riding and roping.”
Rodeo activities at the fair included bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, cowgirls barrel racing, steer wrestling, girls breakaway roping, calf roping, and team roping.
Keeley Senn, of Coal City, Illinois, was competing in breakaway roping. “I like going to different towns,” she said, adding that roping is “really fast, quick paced.”
Senn inherited rodeo, as her father and cousins were all ropers.
This was the first rodeo for Ann Kortenhoeven, of Schererville, who brought her mother as a birthday present. Her mother, Sandy Kortenhoeven, follows the sport daily on the Cowboy Channel.
“It’s really interesting,” Sandy said. “I like to see the people training and being able to do this.”
Becky Brooks has been to rodeos in her hometown of Lowell. “I like watching the races,” she said.
George Luke, of Hobart, was attending his first rodeo, but his girlfriend, Brenda Kish, has attended them in Michigan.
“It’s so much fun,” Kish said. “They must have quite an adrenaline rush. They’re crazy. I could not do this.”
In his cowboy hat, horseman Bob Thomas, of Dyer, also follows rodeo on cable television. “I just like all the excitement of the cowboy skills,” he said. “I watch it all the time.”
Erica Tolle, of Crown Point, wore her cowboy boots, perfect as a cellphone holder. “I love the excitement and I appreciate all the time they put into training,” she said. “Not everyone can do this.”
Jessica Van Zyl, of Crown Point, came with family and friends. A fan of the barrel races, she said rodeo reminds her of her grandfather from Idaho.
“It’s a little bit of home brought to us that you don’t usually see,” Van Zyl said. “They put on a really good show.”
The show began with the American flag displayed in the ring area, followed by a tribute to military veterans, a prayer, and the national anthem in country twang. Then the bronc riding began.
Chase Adamson, of Alpha, Illinois, competed in steer wrestling and team roping.
“I enjoy the competition,” he said, “but those steers can be a little hard on the body.”