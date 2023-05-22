The LaPorte Farmers Market is under new management and has undergone a rebranding.

The local entrepreneurial group The Collective took over the market for the 2023 season and has rebranded it as the Farmed & Forged Market. It will take place every Sunday in LaPorte starting Sunday.

"The producers-only market is all about shopping from the source — it's a market featuring local farmers, artisans, restaurants, breweries and nonprofits, all within a 100-mile radius of LaPorte," The Collective said in a news release.

Farmers, producers, makers, foragers and high-quality artisan vendors will sell their wares at the market, which will take place from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. every Sunday between May 28 and Sept. 24. It's free and open to the public.

Prolific local singer-songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen will perform on opening day at the Farmed & Forged Market, which will take place on Monroe Street between State Street and Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte. Locally made food and drink will be available for purchase.

As with other events staged by The Collective, the Farmed & Forged Market will support different nonprofits in the community. In May and June, all donations will benefit the Michiana Humane Society, which benefits local animals.

The Collective also will host Second Sundays each month starting on June 11. They will feature live music and cooking demonstrations by local chefs.

Farmed & Forged Market vendors also will start accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program vouchers for food, including fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, cereals, meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, herbs and seeds or plants that make food. SNAP is the federal program that provides food stamps to low-income people and families.

For more information or to apply to be a vendor, visit thecollectivein.com/fandf.