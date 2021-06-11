 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal Greyhound bus crash shuts down portion of I-65, police say
alert urgent

Fatal Greyhound bus crash shuts down portion of I-65, police say

Greyhound bus crash

Early Friday afternoon police responded to the 188 mile marker on northbound Interstate 65. 

 Provided

WHITE COUNTY — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 65. At this time police have not released whether there were any more fatalities or injuries.

Early Friday afternoon police responded to the 188 mile marker on northbound I-65, according to Indiana State Police. Traffic is being diverted from the scene while the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area.

There will also be delays in the nearby southbound lanes. It is unknown when the area will be reopened for regular traffic flow, police said.

Police said all uninjured passengers from the Greyhound bus have been taken to the Lafayette Post. ISP did not immediately provide further information on the circumstances of the wreck. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts