Fatal Greyhound bus crash shuts down portion of I-65, police say

WHITE COUNTY — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 65. At this time police have not released whether there were any more fatalities or injuries.

Early Friday afternoon police responded to the 188 mile marker on northbound I-65, according to Indiana State Police. Traffic is being diverted from the scene while the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area.

There will also be delays in the nearby southbound lanes. It is unknown when the area will be reopened for regular traffic flow, police said.

Police said all uninjured passengers from the Greyhound bus have been taken to the Lafayette Post. ISP did not immediately provide further information on the circumstances of the wreck.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

