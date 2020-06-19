Father drove motorcyle with 2-year-old on handlebars, placed on probation, records say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake father admitted he drove a motorcycle with his 2-year-old son perched on the handlebars and was sentenced Friday to a year on probation.

Alfred J. Boord, 28, admitted to one felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Boord's plea and gave him a year in jail, but suspended the sentence in favor of probation, online records show.

According to court records, a Cedar Lake officer was patrolling near 141st Avenue and Highland Street on July 23, 2019, when he saw Boord driving a dark-colored motorcycle with his son as a passenger sitting in front of him.

The boy wasn't wearing a helmet, eye protection, shirt or shoes. The officer stopped Boord and warned him anyone younger than 18 must wear head protection, records say.

Boord began to argue with the officer, who told Boord to walk the bike about a block back home.

A short time later, the officer returned to the intersection and again saw Boord driving a black mini bike with his son on the handlebars still not wearing a helmet or goggles, records state.