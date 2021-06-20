Father overcomes addiction to get chance to raise daughter

He argued, saying he had been sober for eight years, but the doctor insisted he was the medical authority and knew what was best.

McFarland ended up downing the entire bottle of Xanax pills at the Walgreens, plunging him back into the harrowing depths of addiction.

"I was in the parking lot scrolling through numbers I hadn't called in eight years. It was a crazy ride where I was in and out of abandoned buildings in the city of Chicago," he said. "I was doing heroin, crack and benzodiazepines."

He sobered up for good on Dec. 9, 2015, after he was arrested while going from his then-home in Lynwood to Ford Heights to buy crack cocaine.

"I was in Cook County Jail and my whole life was in shambles," he said. "I didn't know where my daughter was. I was dying from liver disease. I had no idea what to do with my life. I had nowhere to go. I had no job."

From jail, he called his mother and girlfriend, asking her to find the heroin he had in his coat pocket and flush it down the toilet. He was offered drug court but was skeptical because it would mean prison if he relapsed.