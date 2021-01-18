FBI details Hammond man's role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Anonymous tips first led special FBI agents to Kash Lee Kelly, a 32-year-old Hammond man, now charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
But it was Kelly’s own sharing of photos on social media that helped secure federal charges against him, newly released federal court documents show.
FBI agents out of Washington, D.C., filed charges against Kelly on Friday, detailing how obtained photos show Kelly, a Donald Trump supporter, scaling the walls of the Capitol building, standing at the base of a statute and posing for the photo, waving an American flag, and being interviewed afterward in the street about why the mob stormed the building.
“We feel like our voices weren’t being heard, which is why we ran through that Capitol building,” Kelly could be heard saying at the 4-minute, 8-second mark during a YouTube video interview that’s publicly available online.
“To let them know this is our house, and we were united, black, brown, red, yellow, didn’t matter … white, everybody stood together, we ran through that building, and let them know this is our house, this is our country, and that’s our president. And we are not going to let them (expletive) with us, man, (expletive) with our liberty and our freedoms, we’re going to keep doing what we are doing," Kelly said, according to the charging documents.
Kelly is charged with two counts, both misdemeanors, for allegedly knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.
He’s also charged with entering the Capitol grounds and parading and picketing there despite not having the authority to do so, records show.
A large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as Vice President Mike Pence presided over a joint session to certify the results of the presidential election, according to FBI documents.
Temporary and permanent barricades surround the exterior of the U.S. Capitol building, and U.S. Capitol Police were present and attempting to keep the crowd away from the Capitol building and the proceedings underway inside.
At approximately 2 p.m., certain individuals in the crowd forced their way through, up and over the barricades and officers of the U.S. Capitol Police, and the crowd advanced to the exterior facade of the building. At the time, the doors and windows were locked and secured, the FBI noted in charging documents.
A short time later, the crowd broke windows to force entry, and members of the House of Representatives and Senate, and Pence, were instructed to evacuate the chambers. They were unable to resume session for nearly six hours.
Video footage captured on cellphones at the scene have been forwarded to the FBI as agents seek to charge scores of individuals violating local and federal law by being at the Capitol building, the FBI said.
Law enforcement agents familiar with Kelly received three screenshots depicting Kelly “in and around” the Capitol building that day. The images appear to be screenshots of Kelly’s Facebook account, the FBI said.
One image shows Kelly at the base of a statute, with the caption: “The day we let the Traitors who constantly push the divide in OUR country know that we are done playing their games. All ppl (sic) of all colors came together today and I couldn’t be more proud to be an AMERICAN.”
Another photo depicts Kelly standing on the walls of the Capitol building waving an American flag.
Kelly had been free on bond in a separate drug-related gang case in the Northern District of Indiana, but that bond was revoked Thursday for violating the terms of his release.
In that case, Kelly has admitted to distributing narcotics and marijuana for the Latin Kings gang, and dozens of others have been charged in the wide-sweeping gang case.
He is accused, along with 37 other members of the Chicago-based Latin Kings street gang, with violent drug trafficking.
He pleaded guilty June 26, 2017, to a drug conspiracy charge under a plea agreement in which the U.S. attorney’s office is recommending he receive a more lenient sentence of less than 71 months in prison.
He has received court permission to leave the area on at least one other occasion, earlier this year, several occasions to give inspirational speeches as part of his Streetlights Unity message to forgo violence and racial disharmony.
His defense attorney told the court Kelly has gained popularity for his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, so various social organizations have requested Kelly’s attendance at events all over the country.
His sentencing has been continued at least 10 times in the last three years. It is now scheduled to take place Feb. 11.
In the fallout of the U.S. Capitol building riots Jan. 6, the FBI has sought the public’s help in identifying those who participated and/or instigated violence. Since that time, photos have flooded social media and the FBI’s website, and several people have been charged.
Kelly is reportedly the first known person from Northwest Indiana to be charged by the feds.
Kelly’s attorney, Joshua Adams, was denied a request last week to allow Kelly to remain out of jail but detained at home while awaiting sentencing. Adams noted Kelly cares for his four children and has a four-year track record of "exemplary" conduct during his pending case.
Kelly, who described himself during a Wednesday interview with The Times as a social media influencer and public speaker who decries groups like Black Lives Matter, appears to appeal to right-leaning extremists and his conservative internet followers.
Kelly appeared as a guest speaker Oct. 17 at a Porter County Republican Party "Freedom Rally" in downtown Valparaiso and was even being considered as an up-and-coming political candidate for local office by the party.
