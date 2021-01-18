FBI details Hammond man's role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Anonymous tips first led special FBI agents to Kash Lee Kelly, a 32-year-old Hammond man, now charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

But it was Kelly’s own sharing of photos on social media that helped secure federal charges against him, newly released federal court documents show.

FBI agents out of Washington, D.C., filed charges against Kelly on Friday, detailing how obtained photos show Kelly, a Donald Trump supporter, scaling the walls of the Capitol building, standing at the base of a statute and posing for the photo, waving an American flag, and being interviewed afterward in the street about why the mob stormed the building.

“We feel like our voices weren’t being heard, which is why we ran through that Capitol building,” Kelly could be heard saying at the 4-minute, 8-second mark during a YouTube video interview that’s publicly available online.