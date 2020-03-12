Federal bribery trial for ex-Portage mayor put on hold

HAMMOND — The federal bribery trial of former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder is on indefinite hold while a judge decides whether to hold such a trial at all.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann canceled a jury trial that had been set to begin April 27 to give lawyers for the government and Snyder’s defense team time to present written argument whether Snyder would be a victim of double jeopardy if the trial were to go forward.

Snyder is pleading not guilty to allegations he used his office as Portage mayor to steer $1.125 million in city contracts to a trucking firm and then solicited and received $13,000 from the firm’s former owners in return.

A federal jury found Snyder guilty of bribery Feb. 14, 2019, but his defense lawyers succeeded in getting a judge to set that verdict aside on grounds of prosecutorial irregularities that denied Snyder a fair trial.

Having won a new trial, his lawyers now argue a second trial would violate the U.S. Constitution’s rule against putting a person on trial twice for the same crime.

Snyder’s lawyers argue there would be no need for a second trial because last year’s jury would likely have acquitted Snyder, but for prosecutorial misconduct.