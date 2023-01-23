Federal courtroom in Hammond named for magistrate

A courtroom at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond has been named in honor of Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich, a fixture on the federal bench for four decades.

The judges at the federal courthouse, 5400 Federal Plaza, decided to so honor Rodovich's life, career and legacy.

The southwest third-floor courtroom is now The Andrew P. Rodovich Courtroom "in recognition of Judge Rodovich’s remarkable service to his community." A memorial and plaque were placed outside the courtroom.

Rodovich was appointed a magistrate judge for the Northern District of Indiana in 1982. He retired from the full-time position on the federal bench in 2013 but serves as a recalled magistrate judge for the Northern District of Indiana.

He worked as a lawyer from 1973 to 1978, as a referee for the Hammond City Court in 1978 and as chief deputy prosecutor for the Lake County prosecutor's office from 1979 through 1982.

He also taught at the now-defunct Valparaiso University School of Law, where he served as a distinguished jurist in residence.

Rodovich won many awards over the course of his 40 years on the bench, including Indiana Trial Judge of the Year and Sagamore of the Wabash, the Hoosier State's highest civilian honor.

“Judge Rodovich is one of the most respected, well-liked and accomplished judges in the circuit. He is very highly regarded for his ability to conduct trial and achieve resolution of disputes among litigants," Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio said.

"He has served our district and the Northern District of Illinois for many years with great distinction. I have been honored to know him for over 40 years, during which time he has served as a mentor and a wonderful colleague. The dedication is a very fitting tribute.”