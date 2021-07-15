Federal grant sought for Marquette Greenway completion

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is taking a fourth try at a federal grant that would help complete the Marquette Greenway, a recreational trail system that would link Chicago to New Buffalo along the Lake Michigan shore.

An application for a $23 million Department of Transportation RAISE grant was submitted Monday, NIRPC Transportation Planning Manager Mitch Barloga told the commission at its Thursday online meeting.

The total represents about 47% of the estimated cost of the remaining 26 miles of the trail system, which will run about 60 miles from Calumet Park on the south side of Chicago to downtown New Buffalo. The remaining work of more than $40 million has been divided into 17 projects.

“We’re hoping to share good news later this year,” Barloga said of the highly competitive grant process.

Previous Marquette Greenway grant applications were made under former iterations of the grant program, first labelled TIGER, then BUILD. Since 2009, nearly $9 billion have been awarded to 680 projects across the country, from a total of about 9,700 applications