 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal grant sought for Marquette Greenway completion
alert urgent

Federal grant sought for Marquette Greenway completion

Marquette Greenway Trail has come a long way so far

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is applying for federal grant funds to complete the Chicago-to-New Buffalo Marquette Greenway trail system.The trailhead where the Burns Harbor link of the Marquette Greenway currently ends is shown. 

 Doug Ross, The Times

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is taking a fourth try at a federal grant that would help complete the Marquette Greenway, a recreational trail system that would link Chicago to New Buffalo along the Lake Michigan shore.

An application for a $23 million Department of Transportation RAISE grant was submitted Monday, NIRPC Transportation Planning Manager Mitch Barloga told the commission at its Thursday online meeting.

The total represents about 47% of the estimated cost of the remaining 26 miles of the trail system, which will run about 60 miles from Calumet Park on the south side of Chicago to downtown New Buffalo. The remaining work of more than $40 million has been divided into 17 projects.

“We’re hoping to share good news later this year,” Barloga said of the highly competitive grant process.

Previous Marquette Greenway grant applications were made under former iterations of the grant program, first labelled TIGER, then BUILD. Since 2009, nearly $9 billion have been awarded to 680 projects across the country, from a total of about 9,700 applications

RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, and Barloga said he hoped the last criteria would aid Northwest Indiana’s application, which has significant components in industrial and lower-income areas.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Sections already in use include the Calumet Park Trail in Illinois, Marquette Trail in Gary, Calumet Trail in Porter and LaPorte counties and shorter trails at Whihala Beach Park and George Lake.

Last month, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a Portage trail section, and a ribbon cutting for a completed Burns Harbor section. Each of those projects was aided by a state Next Level trails grant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says moon’s ‘wobble’ will flood coastlines in the 2030’s

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts