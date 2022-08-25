Federal grant to assist Kankakee River conservation projects

A U.S. Department of Agriculture program is awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative, a two-state effort engaging a variety of local agencies in an effort to address conservation challenges, including the need for nutrient reduction, in the Kankakee River.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Indiana announced the award Wednesday for a project led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

“Our partners are experts in their fields and understand the challenges in their own backyards,” Indiana NRCS State Conservationist Jerry Raynor said, describing the Kankakee Watershed Initiative as "public-private partnership at its best."

“Through RCPP we can tap into that knowledge, in partnership with (agricultural) producers and USDA, to come up with lasting solutions to the obstacles that farmers and landowners face," Raynor said.

The Kankakee initiative includes Indiana, Illinois and 43 partners, including the Kankakee River Basin Commission, Purdue Extension and soil and water conservation districts.

The primary objective is to reduce nutrient levels — generally nitrogen and phosphorus — and soil runoff into the river basin by implementing agricultural and forest land conservation practices and voluntarily establishing wetland easements.

The initiative’s target is to install 3,000 acres of new conservation cover, two miles of two-stage ditches, 800 acres of wetland easements and over 2,500 conservation practices to achieve nutrient reduction goals. The flexibilities in RCPP also allow this initiative to leverage partners in targeting outreach through educational events and providing cover crop seeds in urban communities to encourage conservation and sound soil health practices.

“This funding is critical to the Kankakee River water quality and quantity efforts, and our department is honored to be selected for this grant,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Private landowners can apply to participate in an RCPP project in their region through awarded partners or at their local USDA service center.