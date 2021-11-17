Federal grant will help complete Marquette Greenway

A federal grant of $17.8 million will help fund completion of the Marquette Greenway, a years-long effort to create a 60-mile recreational trail from Chicago to New Buffalo.

After several efforts, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission has secured a U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant that, along with local and state funding, will connect a variety of trails stretching through the Region. A total of 14 projects remain to create the Marquette Greenway, according to NIRPC.

"This 60-mile active, outdoor transportation link creates enormous opportunities for Indiana residents to get connected to the incredibly unique ecosystem on the southern shore of Lake Michigan," NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said when the grant award was announced in statements issued by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan and U.S. Sen. Todd Young. "But even beyond that, it creates a prime network to activate and grow the vitality of every community along the way. We are incredibly grateful and excited for what this project means to our Region, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Mrvan congratulated NIRPC and other regional entities for earning the grant.