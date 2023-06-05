Three railroad crossing projects in Northwest Indiana will receive more than $21 million in federal financial support as part of the first round of the Railroad Crossing Elimination grant program.

The Governor's Parkway Railroad overpass in Hammond, the Buffington Harbor Gateway in Gary and the Kennedy Avenue overpass in Schererville will each receive grants from the Federal Railroad Administration, the agency announced Monday.

"Every year, commuters, residents and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings — and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing more than $570 million for 63 projects in 32 states.

“As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time and resources for American families.”

The Region grants:

• Governor's Parkway, Hammond, $7 million: The project will eliminate two grade crossings where Parrish and Arizona avenues intersect with Norfolk Southern Railway's rail line and build a grade-separated road overpass and a new road alignment to be called Governor's Parkway. Hammond, the FRA said, "a city with 53 at-grade crossings, will benefit from safe routes where vehicles can avoid crossings blocked by trains in a four-mile area."

The city, state and Norfolk Southern will contribute 26% of the project cost. The project includes more than $2.6 million in money from the Federal Highway Administration.

• Buffington Harbor Gateway, Gary, $4.5 million: The project will support construction to eliminate eight at-grade rail crossings on a freight corridor that sees more than 134 train crossings a day and is part of the military’s Strategic Rail Corridor Network. Closing the Clark Road crossings, the FRA said, "will significantly enhance safety in the area, facilitate the smooth movement of freight goods and prevent supply chain disruptions."

The project will straighten an S-shaped curve at a road intersection and shift another roadway alignment north. The city and Indiana Department of Transportation will contribute a combined 49% of the project cost. Financing includes more than $9.6 million from the Federal Highway Administration.

• Kennedy Avenue railroad overpass, Schererville, $8.5 million: The project will fund final design and construction of a grade separation at a crossing that sees more than 32 trains a day. "The new structure is expected to improve existing capacity challenges," the FRA said. The Town of Schererville, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National Railway will contribute a combined 30% of the project cost.

Other projects in Indiana receiving funding include $76,000 to partially cover a feasibility study in Peru to study eliminating one or more of six at-grade crossings and construction of an underpass along Norfolk Southern right of way; and $1.1 million to partially fund the Wells County Hoosier Highway crossing elimination, an effort to close three at-grade rail crossings on Norfolk Southern’s rail line by re-aligning Hoosier Highway.

This inaugural round of money will address more than 400 at-grade crossings nationwide, according to the FRA. Over each of the next four years, additional RCE program funding will be made available annually.