Federal prosecutor opposes early release for ex-minister serving time for sex crimes

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney opposes any early prison release for former megachurch pastor Jack Schaap.

An assistant for U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II wrote late last week to a U.S. District Court judge the 62-year-old Jack A. Schaap doesn’t deserve a break.

Schaap is serving a 12-year prison term at a federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky, for seducing a student of the First Baptist Church of Hammond's high school in the summer of 2012.

He is not currently eligible for release before August 2022.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann received a letter from Schaap pleading he be released now to care for his elderly parents in Michigan.

The judge asked the federal prosecutor to let her know whether he supports or objects to the request.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster wrote late last week that Schaap is undeserving.

“(Schaap) betrayed every facet of trust placed in him by (the victim) and her family. Rather than lead her soul to salvation, he encouraged her to sin.