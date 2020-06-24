Federal prosecutor opposes early release for ex-minister serving time for sex crimes

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney opposes any early prison release for former megachurch pastor Jack Schaap.
An assistant for U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II wrote late last week to a U.S. District Court judge the 62-year-old Jack A. Schaap doesn’t deserve a break.
Schaap is serving a 12-year prison term at a federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky, for seducing a student of the First Baptist Church of Hammond's high school in the summer of 2012.
He is not currently eligible for release before August 2022.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann received a letter from Schaap pleading he be released now to care for his elderly parents in Michigan.
The judge asked the federal prosecutor to let her know whether he supports or objects to the request.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster wrote late last week that Schaap is undeserving.
“(Schaap) betrayed every facet of trust placed in him by (the victim) and her family. Rather than lead her soul to salvation, he encouraged her to sin.
“Rather than teach her life lessons or skills, he showed her how to commit adultery and lie. Rather than counsel her back to emotional and psychological health, he groomed her for a sexual relationship that he knew would lead to her eventual heartbreak."
Koster said the victim was just 5 years old when (Schaap) became the head pastor of the church her entire family attended. He was the victim’s spiritual leader and superintendent of the grade, middle and high schools she attended through the church.
At the age of 16, she got into trouble at school and was deemed by staff to be in need of counseling. Schaap became her counselor, too.
The church’s deacon board fired Schaap in 2012 and shared with law enforcement officials its discovery of allegations Schaap had a romantic liaison with the then-17-year-old girl.
He pleaded guilty to transporting the girl out of Indiana with intent to engage in sex in Illinois’ Cook County and Michigan's Wexford County.
Koster said Schaap agreed, at the time, his current sentence was fair.
Koster said Schaap has misbehaved in prison, including being caught, in 2013, putting his “hand under the jacket and in the crotch area of a female visitor.
The case was recently reassigned from U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springman to U.S. District Court Judge James. T. Moody.
