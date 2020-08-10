Feds charge 2 in bank heists

Gootee alleges the second bank robbery took place 3:30 p.m. Thursday when Young entered the Peoples Bank, 130 Rimback St., Hammond and handed a teller a note, “This is a robbery. $10,000 in an envelope or I will shoot.”

The teller gave him cash in an envelope and he fled the bank in a black vehicle.

Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery being committed by a black male wearing a red mask, glasses and black clothing and a Bernie Sanders hat.

Gootee said Matteson police were called – about one hour after the Hammond bank robbery – to a Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson because of men suspiciously entering and exiting the building, including one left after being told to remove a hood he was wearing.

Officers found Young, McKinney and a juvenile sitting, outside the Fifth Third Bank in Matteson, in a black Hyundai Sonata with the same license plate as the suspect car in the Aug. 3 Homewood TCF Bank robbery.

Police said Young was wearing the hat seen at the Hammond Peoples Bank and a stud ear seen on the man at the Homewood TCF Bank.

Officers said Young asked them to retrieve his money from the car. Officers found $800 in a Peoples Bank envelope.