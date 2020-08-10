Feds charge 2 in bank heists

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney’s office has charged two men with involvement in two bank robberies in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.
An FBI investigator is naming Matayo H. Young and Myron McKinney in a criminal complaint a federal prosecutor filed Saturday in U.S. District Court.
Their ages and addresses weren’t immediately available.
A federal magistrate was scheduled to hold initial hearings Monday in Hammond for the two men investigators arrested Thursday in Matteson, Illinois outside another bank.
Christopher Gootee, a Hammond police officer working with the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team, alleges the first robbery took place 2:40 p.m. Aug. 3 when Young walked into the TCF Bank, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood.
Gootee alleges Young, wearing a black mask and clothing and glasses, handed a bank teller a note stating he was robbing the bank and demanded $5,000 cash.
The teller gave him all the money in her drawer.
He fled on foot. Police, who rushed to the bank, didn’t find Young, but surveillance camera footage showed a black male running from the bank and into a black Hyundai occupied by two others.
Minutes later, a police license plate reader spotted the car three blocks away.
Gootee alleges the second bank robbery took place 3:30 p.m. Thursday when Young entered the Peoples Bank, 130 Rimback St., Hammond and handed a teller a note, “This is a robbery. $10,000 in an envelope or I will shoot.”
The teller gave him cash in an envelope and he fled the bank in a black vehicle.
Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery being committed by a black male wearing a red mask, glasses and black clothing and a Bernie Sanders hat.
Gootee said Matteson police were called – about one hour after the Hammond bank robbery – to a Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson because of men suspiciously entering and exiting the building, including one left after being told to remove a hood he was wearing.
Officers found Young, McKinney and a juvenile sitting, outside the Fifth Third Bank in Matteson, in a black Hyundai Sonata with the same license plate as the suspect car in the Aug. 3 Homewood TCF Bank robbery.
Police said Young was wearing the hat seen at the Hammond Peoples Bank and a stud ear seen on the man at the Homewood TCF Bank.
Officers said Young asked them to retrieve his money from the car. Officers found $800 in a Peoples Bank envelope.
Police said they recovered a demand note apparently used in the Homewood TCF Bank robbery.
Investigators searched McKinney’s cellphone and found locations for the Homewood TCF Bank and the Hammond People’s Bank recorded on a mapping application as well a BMO Harris Bank.
Gootee said Young first denied, but later admitted robbing the two banks. He said McKinney and the juvenile had intended to rob a BMO Harris Bank in Hammond, Thursday but abandoned the idea later.
