Feds drop case after judge suppresses evidence police found 47 kilos of cocaine in car

HAMMOND — A federal court judge on Tuesday granted the government's motion to dismiss drug charges against a man following an earlier ruling suppressing evidence that police found 47 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a car the man was driving.
Denis Mesumb, 44, of Toronto, Canada, was charged in April with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute after a Porter County police officer discovered 47 brick-shaped packages in a hidden compartment in a car Mesumb was driving March 15 on Interstate 94 in Porter County, U.S. District Court records show.
Mesumb's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, wrote in a motion to suppress evidence that the officer violated Mesumb's right to unreasonable search and seizure when he went ahead with a search after Mesumb refused to give the officer permission.
"Denis' constitutional rights were clearly violated," Stracci said. "We're very pleased with the outcome."
In a response to Mesumb's motion, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McGrath disputed whether Mesumb refused to consent to the search.
Officer Brian Taylor stopped Mesumb on suspicion of changing lanes without signaling and following another vehicle too closely, records state.
Because of inclement weather, Taylor told Mesumb to sit in the front seat of Taylor's police vehicle. Their conversation was recorded by Taylor's dash cameras.
Mesumb told Taylor he spoke French and that he had traveled from Ontario to Chicago in six hours and then from Chicago to St. Louis in three hours, records state.
Taylor became suspicious, because such as trip typically would take much longer, the U.S. attorney's office wrote.
In a June 11 order suppressing all evidence found in the vehicle and Mesumb's statements to police, U.S. District Judge James Moody wrote the U.S. attorney's office failed to show Mesumb consented to the search.
Taylor told Mesumb twice he didn't intend to write a ticket for the alleged traffic violations and then asked if Mesumb had guns in the car.
The recording, while inaudible at times, showed Mesumb responded, "You can, you can ... you can go there, sir."
Taylor says, "No guns? OK, good," and asks, "I can search the car?"
The government argued Mesumb said, "You can go."
Stracci and Woods argued Mesumb said, "No, you can't."
Taylor then told Mesumb to "hang tight" in the police car while Taylor searched the vehicle Mesumb was driving, records state. Mesumb used a key fob in his pocket to unlock the car Taylor planned to search.
When Taylor returned, he told Mesumb he found a hidden compartment and that he doesn't want to destroy the vehicle, but "we are going to get into it."
A K-9 conducted a "free-air sniff" and detected the presence of suspected narcotics. Police ultimately found the 47 kilos in the hidden compartment, records state.
Moody wrote he reviewed the recording multiple times and determined Mesumb said, "No, you can't" in response to Taylor's request to search the car.
When a search is made without a warrant, the government must show by a preponderance of the evidence that the search was otherwise reasonable under the Fourth Amendment.
Mesumb initially stated Taylor "can go" in response to questions about a gun, but "no consent is irrevocable," Moody wrote.
Moody also found Mesumb's use of the key fob to unlock the car was not a voluntary consent to a search. Taylor "simply stated that he was going to conduct a search, and proceeded as through he was entitled to do so," Moody wrote.
The U.S. attorney's office filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss the case. Moody granted the government's motion Tuesday.
Melissa Lynn Stubblefield
Thomas Andrew Stenger
Shane Lopez
Christopher John Hedges
Tony Isiah Crowell Jr.
Jaylen Laron Magee
Larita L. Jackson
Laura C. Agardy
Fred Agredano
David Alvarado
Kriston L. Barbee
Robert J. Barton, II
Robert D. Benard
Jennifer L. Bogusz
Adrian Bugariu
Rogelio Catalan
Robert D. Cresap
Mark D. Dail, Sr.
Joseph W. Dawson
Alexander Dejesus
Randy J. Exom
Donald P. Freeman, III
Matthew D. Gear
Rafael R. Gonzalez
Renee Haan
Christopher M. Hallman, II
Timothy J. Haniford
Eric D. Harper
Clyde O. Hawkins, Jr.
Justin R. Kuehl
Jose S. Lagunas
Derek B. Lambert
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.