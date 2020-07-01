Feds drop case after judge suppresses evidence police found 47 kilos of cocaine in car

Mesumb told Taylor he spoke French and that he had traveled from Ontario to Chicago in six hours and then from Chicago to St. Louis in three hours, records state.

Taylor became suspicious, because such as trip typically would take much longer, the U.S. attorney's office wrote.

In a June 11 order suppressing all evidence found in the vehicle and Mesumb's statements to police, U.S. District Judge James Moody wrote the U.S. attorney's office failed to show Mesumb consented to the search.

Taylor told Mesumb twice he didn't intend to write a ticket for the alleged traffic violations and then asked if Mesumb had guns in the car.

The recording, while inaudible at times, showed Mesumb responded, "You can, you can ... you can go there, sir."

Taylor says, "No guns? OK, good," and asks, "I can search the car?"

The government argued Mesumb said, "You can go."

Stracci and Woods argued Mesumb said, "No, you can't."

Taylor then told Mesumb to "hang tight" in the police car while Taylor searched the vehicle Mesumb was driving, records state. Mesumb used a key fob in his pocket to unlock the car Taylor planned to search.