Feds drop theft charge against Michigan City man

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are dropping a criminal charge against a Michigan City man arrested during a public corruption probe.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle M Sawa of Indianapolis informed the U.S. District Court in Hammond earlier this week it seeks the court’s permission to dismiss a charge against 52-year-old Ryan Fly of theft of public property.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II’s office in Hammond charged Fly July 8 with theft of $600 an undercover FBI agent allegedly paid Fly last year.

It alleged the FBI agent was investigating bribery allegations against an unnamed northern Indiana judge and the $600 was intended to obtain a reduced sentence for an accused criminal.

However, the government alleges Fly didn’t make an illicit payment to a judge and wouldn’t return the $600 payment because he considered it a donation to a technical training program.

The government arrested Fly July 13 and a federal magistrate released him on bond.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department reassigned the case from Hammond to the office of the U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler in Indianapolis.