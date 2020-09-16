 Skip to main content
Feds drop theft charge against Michigan City man
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are dropping a criminal charge against a Michigan City man arrested during a public corruption probe.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle M Sawa of Indianapolis informed the U.S. District Court in Hammond earlier this week it seeks the court’s permission to dismiss a charge against 52-year-old Ryan Fly of theft of public property.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II’s office in Hammond charged Fly July 8 with theft of $600 an undercover FBI agent allegedly paid Fly last year.

It alleged the FBI agent was investigating bribery allegations against an unnamed northern Indiana judge and the $600 was intended to obtain a reduced sentence for an accused criminal.

However, the government alleges Fly didn’t make an illicit payment to a judge and wouldn’t return the $600 payment because he considered it a donation to a technical training program.

The government arrested Fly July 13 and a federal magistrate released him on bond.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department reassigned the case from Hammond to the office of the U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler in Indianapolis.

Sawa states in the new motion, “Based upon the currently available evidence, the government believes that the pending charge against the defendant should be dismissed without prejudice at this time.”

Neither Sawa nor a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Indianapolis could be reached for comment.

Matthew D. Soliday, a federal defender representing Fly in court, declined comment.

