Feds indict 16 over Sin City motorcycle club's alleged crimes

The indictment identifies McGhee, Major and Blowers as leaders in the organizations.

The indictment indicates Sin City members sold drugs and guns to federal informants and their meetings and communications were monitored and recorded by investigators.

Major and Gates are pleading not guilty to an earlier charge of murder-for-hire alleging they plotted and carried out the 2010 fatal shooting of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Police allege Major and Gates plotted her death at the Sin City Deciples' clubhouse in Gary.

The government alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming attempted murder trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

She was an eyewitness to Major’s alleged shooting of another man two years earlier.

Police say the victim, Blair, was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.

