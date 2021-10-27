Feds indict 16 over Sin City motorcycle club's alleged crimes

HAMMOND — A federal grand jury has indicted 16 men on charges they committed murder, robbery and drug dealing for Gary’s Sin City Deciples motorcycle club.
The 57-page indictment alleges Sin City members and associates have operated a racketeering conspiracy since 2009 to traffic drugs and illegal firearms and terrorize rival motorcycle organizations.
Their crimes include an alleged murder-for-hire, kidnapping and robbery of a Gary currency exchange employee, selling of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and extorting money from car and motorcycle club members in northern Indiana.
Those indicted are:
• Ronnie Ervin Major, aka “Black,” 51, of Gary
• Antoine Jermell Gates, aka “Twan,” 44, of Gary
• Kenneth Christopher McGhee, aka “Sonny” and “Angel,” 72, of Merrillville
• Michael Castro Rivera, aka “Puerto Rican Mike,” 64, of Gary
• Douglas Sherman Blowers, aka “Profit,” 41, of Lake Station
• Daniel Richard Spanley, aka “Tattoo,” 42, of Hobart
• Roger Lee Ervin Burton, aka “Bo,” 52, of East Chicago
• James Ulrich Richardson, aka “Little Rick,” 52, of Crown Point
• Richard White, aka “Ignorant Bastard,” 54, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
• Brandon Romand Parks, aka “Baywatch,” 43, of Chicago,
• Troy Jefferson, aka “G-Rilla,” 49, of Jacksonville, Arkansas;
• David Lagrant Guy, aka “Fly Guy,” 51, of Merrillville,
• Jessie Donald Willis, aka “Chip,” 57, of Portage
• Marvie D. Gardner, aka “Widowmaker,” 51, of Louisville, Kentucky
• Bernard Smith, aka “Flirt” and “Preacher,” 59, of Gary,
• Gregory Patrick Weldon, aka “Sugar Bear,” 53, of Hobart
The indictment states the Sin City Deciples, first formed as a motorcycle organization in 1967, has a clubhouse at 1301 Virginia St. in downtown Gary.
The organization now has chapters across Northwest Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky and several western states.
The members allegedly enrich themselves with drug and firearms sales as well as by forcing other motorcycle organizations to pay them dues.
The indictment alleges 50 Sin City members traveled to the Moville Groundshaker Motorcycle Club in Kokomo last month, armed with guns, to intimidate its members into wearing Sin City insignia.
The indictment identifies McGhee, Major and Blowers as leaders in the organizations.
The indictment indicates Sin City members sold drugs and guns to federal informants and their meetings and communications were monitored and recorded by investigators.
Major and Gates are pleading not guilty to an earlier charge of murder-for-hire alleging they plotted and carried out the 2010 fatal shooting of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Police allege Major and Gates plotted her death at the Sin City Deciples' clubhouse in Gary.
The government alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming attempted murder trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.
She was an eyewitness to Major’s alleged shooting of another man two years earlier.
Police say the victim, Blair, was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.