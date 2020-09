Feds nab man accused in two Region banks heists, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Federal authorities have arrested an Illinois man suspected of robbing Griffith and Hammond banks last week.

Terrance W. Brown, 32, of Harvey, is being held in federal detention, pending his hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II has filed a criminal complaint Thursday alleging Brown robbed the First Midwest Bank, 915 45th St., Griffith, on the morning of Sept. 18.

Andrew Chonowski, an FBI special agent, alleges in the complaint that footage from video surveillance cameras show Brown entering the bank carrying a cane and wearing a gray hoodie.

He also was wearing a hat with a camouflage brim, a black shirt with a red, white and blue American flag design, white Air Jordan 3 shoes, a blue face mask, a blue glove on his left hand and dark sunglasses, Chonowski said.

He said Brown announced the robbery, jumped over the counter and took $12,724 from a cash machine and drive-thru teller window drawers before fleeing in a gray 2007 Nissan sedan.

The car’s license plate was registered to a woman living in Harvey.