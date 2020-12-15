Feds: Stahura deserves prison time, turned blind eye to NWI public corruption prosecutions

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for the disgraced former Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura ahead of his Jan. 13 sentencing hearing.
They argue the then-mayor of Whiting brazenly stole thousands from his campaign coffers — even as several, highly publicized prosecutions of corrupt Lake County public officials were making headlines all around him.
"Stahura’s conduct did nothing to change the perception that Lake County politicians are corrupt and self-serving, but rather only enhanced it, thereby making it more difficult for those many politicians who serve honestly to raise funds and be trusted by their constituency," prosecutors wrote in a Monday sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court.
From February 2014 up until Nov. 1 2019, the longtime, trusted political figure in Northwest Indiana and his wife, Diane, transferred about $255,000 from his campaign account to their personal bank account when it became too low to illegally cover their gambling losses.
The 64-year-old Whiting native pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, felonies that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors on Monday recommended a 15-month prison sentence for Stahura, which is on the lower end of his sentencing range based on his calculated offense level. They also recommend a fine of $7,500 and a requirement he pay $28,777 to the IRS, plus fees and other penalties.
Earlier this year, Stahura and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana signed a plea agreement granting him leniency in return for giving up his right to trial and making the government prove its case against him to a jury.
Prosecutors on Monday wrote that despite several, highly visible criminal prosecutions here in the Region, Stahura continued to engage in criminal conduct, showing a lack of respect for the law.
Shortly before Stahura made the decision to steal from his campaign account in early 2014, Lake County Clerk Thomas Philpot and Lake County Surveyor George Van Til were prosecuted — Philpot for paying unauthorized bonuses to himself and Van Til for making county employees do political campaign work on county time.
Stahura also regularly stole from his campaign coffers between the days of Lake Station Mayor's Keith Soderquist's indictment and sentencing for using campaign and food pantry funds to gamble at casinos.
Prosecutors say Stahura continued on with his criminal conduct through the prosecutions of Mary Elgin, then Calumet Township Trustee, for having employees work her campaign on the clock.
He ignored the warnings all around him even through former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich's indictment and sentencing for soliciting and accepting bribes from towing firms working for the sheriff's department.
The federal government also lists the prosecutions in 2018 of former Merrillville Town Councilman Tom Goralczyk, former top police commander Dan Murchek, and Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder as possible — but futile — deterrents to Stahura's criminal conduct.
Monday was the deadline for Stahura's defense attorney, Kerry C. Connor, and federal prosecutors to make and file their sentencing recommendations to the judge.
Connor's recommendation, if filed by the midnight deadline, is not yet publicly available, online court records show.
The government alleges the money covered $55,700 of the couple’s gambling debts at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond; the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Blue Sky Casino in downstate French Lick.
The government isn’t charging Diane Stahura with any crimes at this time in connection with this case.
While Stahura repaid some of the stolen campaign funds over the years before being approached by federal agents, a couple of events during 2018 and early 2019 reveal the true nature of the scheme, and show Stahura was never going to repay the entire debt, prosecutors said.
Stahura and his wife won a series of significant jackpots in 2018, and at least $125,000 of the winnings was deposited into Stahura's personal account, records show. Instead of returning the stolen funds, Stahura used the money to pay personal debts and continue gambling.
The mayor also admitted filing a false 2018 federal income tax return that didn’t account for the diverted money from his campaign account, as well as a false 2018 campaign finance disclosure report to the county that overstated his repayment of money he took from his campaign fund.
"Had the agents not caught Stahura, he would have succeeded in stealing at least $53,000 from the campaign. In April 2019, Stahura returned $48,792 to the campaign. Within a week, he stole $26,500 from the campaign to pay state income taxes," prosecutors wrote.
Stahura served 20 years on the Whiting City Council and 17 years as mayor until his resignation this year.
The discovery of Stahura hiding his misuse of campaign dollars, "coupled with Stahura’s perceived persona as an aboveboard, honest politician," further robbed the citizens of Whiting of a complete, true, and accurate portrait of the candidate they chose to support, prosecutors wrote.
"The unraveling of an apparent honest politician, leading to the discovery of five years of deceitful campaign account spending on personal pleasures, tremendously erodes public confidence in elected officials as well as confidence in the transparency that Indiana campaign finance law hopes to achieve."
His sentencing hearing is Jan. 13.
