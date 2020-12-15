Feds: Stahura deserves prison time, turned blind eye to NWI public corruption prosecutions

Earlier this year, Stahura and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana signed a plea agreement granting him leniency in return for giving up his right to trial and making the government prove its case against him to a jury.

Prosecutors on Monday wrote that despite several, highly visible criminal prosecutions here in the Region, Stahura continued to engage in criminal conduct, showing a lack of respect for the law.

Shortly before Stahura made the decision to steal from his campaign account in early 2014, Lake County Clerk Thomas Philpot and Lake County Surveyor George Van Til were prosecuted — Philpot for paying unauthorized bonuses to himself and Van Til for making county employees do political campaign work on county time.

Stahura also regularly stole from his campaign coffers between the days of Lake Station Mayor's Keith Soderquist's indictment and sentencing for using campaign and food pantry funds to gamble at casinos.

Prosecutors say Stahura continued on with his criminal conduct through the prosecutions of Mary Elgin, then Calumet Township Trustee, for having employees work her campaign on the clock.