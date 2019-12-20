PORTER — The days of attending the Maple Sugar Time Festival or Indiana Dunes Apple Festival for free may be coming to an end.
The Indiana Dunes National Park Services is seeking public input on a proposal to begin collecting fees for these larger events, as well as a few other park programs.
"It just helps us do more as the programs get more expensive, especially the big festivals," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said Friday.
The proposal calls for charging $5 per car for the larger festivals, he said. A fee of $10 is being sought for specialty programs like bus tours and Art in the Park.
A larger $25 per horse fee is being pitched for guided horse hikes, Rowe said.
"While the vast majority of the park's 400 public programs will remain free, these new fees will help recover the additional costs associated with some larger or more expensive programs," he said.
The local park is also looking to expand the reservation program from half the campsites at its Dunewood Campground in Beverly Shores to all the sites, Rowe said.
"Without reservations, many people will not risk the chance of arriving at the park to discover there are no available campsites," he said. "This will allow all 67 sites to be reserved online up to six months in advance."
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"Use of the campground increased 30% in 2018 when half of the campground went on a reservation system," Rowe said.
No increase is being sought in the fee of $25 per night, he said.
"The park is also requesting a new fee of $60 for group camping sites," Rowe said. "While there are currently no public group sites, the National Park Service is working to establish several of these sites in the Dunewood Campground that will hold between 17-30 people. These sites will be ideal for scouts and other large groups or families."
Comments can be sent to INDU_Communications@nps.gov or by writing to the Superintendent, 1100 North Mineral Springs Road, Porter, Indiana 46304. Comments must be received by February 7, 2020.
For those preferring to comment in person, an open house will be held 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 North Ind. 49 in Porter.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.