Felon who escaped from Kimbrough Work Release Center charged

The felon who escaped Saturday from the Kimbrough Work Release Center in Crown Point faces new charges.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office filed criminal charges against Laveris Swanagan, 19, who was arrested later in the day by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

He was was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with one felony count of escape and two counts of resisting law enforcement, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Police searched him for contraband at 5 p.m. and he fought with the guards, then escaped out the door, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. He was spotted at the 1300 block of West 90th Place, knocking on the door of a home and asking if he could use a phone at 5:50 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, Crown Point police and Merrillville police set up a perimeter and searched the area around 93rd Avenue and Main Street. Police mobilized helicopters from the Lake County Aviation Unit and three K-9 dogs from the Schererville Police Department to aid in the search.

He was ultimately caught by Crown Point police around 6:15 p.m. in a building near 90th Avenue and Merrillville Road.

Swanagan was charged in April with felony robbery and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.