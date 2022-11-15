 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Felon who escaped from Kimbrough Work Release Center charged

  • 0

The felon who escaped Saturday from the Kimbrough Work Release Center in Crown Point faces new charges.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office filed criminal charges against Laveris Swanagan, 19, who was arrested later in the day by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

He was was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with one felony count of escape and two counts of resisting law enforcement, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Police searched him for contraband at 5 p.m. and he fought with the guards, then escaped out the door, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. He was spotted at the 1300 block of West 90th Place, knocking on the door of a home and asking if he could use a phone at 5:50 p.m. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, Crown Point police and Merrillville police set up a perimeter and searched the area around 93rd Avenue and Main Street. Police mobilized helicopters from the Lake County Aviation Unit and three K-9 dogs from the Schererville Police Department to aid in the search.

People are also reading…

He was ultimately caught by Crown Point police around 6:15 p.m. in a building near 90th Avenue and Merrillville Road.

Swanagan was charged in April with felony robbery and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

Felon who escaped from Kimbrough Work Release Center charged

Laveris Swanagan

 Joseph S. Pete
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts