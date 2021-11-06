Female vets honored with new monument

“All made sacrifices,” especially the time they didn’t spend with their families, while serving their country, she said.

During her time on the council, the county created a veterans drug court to get them the counseling and other help they need.

She has also pushed for “veterans first” consideration for jobs and discounted fares and free rides on the South Shore Line.

Cid said she continues to push for an instant lottery game, through the Hoosier Lottery, to benefit veterans.

Closer to home, she noted that the door closest to the veterans services office at the Lake County Government Center remains locked. However, Sheriff Oscar Martinez has instructed the security guards there to unlock the door for use by veterans so they don’t have to walk as far.

“Every door should be open to a veteran,” Cid said.

The new Lake County Women’s Service Memorial at Stoney Run cost about $3,600 for the stone. Including installation and landscaping, the cost is about $6,000 to $7,000 total.

On Memorial Day, plans call for dedication of a memorial to Gold Star mothers, those who have lost a son or daughter in service to their country.