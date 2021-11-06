Female vets honored with new monument

HEBRON — A new monument to women who have served in the armed forces was dedicated Saturday during the annual Veterans Day service at Stoney Run County Park.
“There are scars you will not know,” said retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shirlene Olson, who served a total of 23 years.
“I represent women who made decisions to join the armed forces,” she said. “I’m only one example of how women soldiers have made sacrifices for our great country.”
When her daughter was four weeks old, while her husband was already deployed, she said, Olson agreed to serve as rear support during the global war on terror.
In 2008, she was attending a university when she was activated from the reserves, she said.
Women have served in the military since the nation’s founding.
Margaret Cochran Corbin disguised herself as a male to join her husband in the Battle of Fort Washington on Manhattan Island on Nov. 16, 1776. When he was killed, she quickly took over firing the cannon against the British. Eventually, she was wounded in the left arm.
Corbin became the first American woman to be awarded a military pension by the young nation.
“More than 300,000 women served in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Olson said.
By 2013, 15.6% of the personnel in the Army, including the National Guard and Reserves, were female.
“To this day, our country has wounded men and women” who need support through various programs and projects, Olson said.
“We are certainly pleased to hear a monument has been placed at Stoney Run County Park to honor women who also fought and continue to fight for their great country,” Olson said.
“History will live on as long as you continue, and your loved ones, to honor this day,” she said.
Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy read a proclamation honoring women who served in the military.
“It is vital to raise awareness of the sacrifices that our brave women in uniform have made in the past and continue to make in order to defend the United States Constitution and to preserve the liberties that enrich this great nation,” he said.
One Lake County woman died while serving her country during the war on terrorism, the proclamation notes.
Marine Sgt. Jeannette Winters, a Gary native, died in a helicopter crash in Pakistan on Jan. 9, 2002, while serving in Afghanistan.
Lake County Councilwoman Christine Cid spoke during the service.
Cid was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where her father was stationed at the time. He was a paratrooper.
“All made sacrifices,” especially the time they didn’t spend with their families, while serving their country, she said.
During her time on the council, the county created a veterans drug court to get them the counseling and other help they need.
She has also pushed for “veterans first” consideration for jobs and discounted fares and free rides on the South Shore Line.
Cid said she continues to push for an instant lottery game, through the Hoosier Lottery, to benefit veterans.
Closer to home, she noted that the door closest to the veterans services office at the Lake County Government Center remains locked. However, Sheriff Oscar Martinez has instructed the security guards there to unlock the door for use by veterans so they don’t have to walk as far.
“Every door should be open to a veteran,” Cid said.
The new Lake County Women’s Service Memorial at Stoney Run cost about $3,600 for the stone. Including installation and landscaping, the cost is about $6,000 to $7,000 total.
On Memorial Day, plans call for dedication of a memorial to Gold Star mothers, those who have lost a son or daughter in service to their country.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee and the Lake County Parks Foundation have cooperated on the military memorials at Stoney Run.
Memorial faces
The Lake County Women’s Service Memorial stone displays the faces of seven women. A flyer distributed at the service tells their stories.
Dr. Mary Edwards Walker: “An American feminist, suffragist, suspected spy, prison of war and surgeon, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker remains the only woman ever to receive the Medal of Honor, which she was awarded for her service during the Civil War.”
Adwoa S. Hendricks: “Master Chief Petty Officer Adwoa S. Hendricks assumed her duties as the Command Master Chief for the Fifth Coast Guard District on June 21, 2016. Her personal military awards include the Coast Guard Commendation Medal (three awards), a Coast Guard Achievement Medal and the Coast Guard Commandant Letter of Commendation with operational “O” (two awards).”
Maggie Gee: “Maggie Gee (Aug. 5, 1923-Feb. 1, 2013) was an American aviator who served in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) in World War II. She was one of two Chinese-American women to serve in the organization, the other being Hazel Ying Lee. As a WASP pilot, she helped male pilots train for combat, as female pilots were not allowed to serve in combat at that time. She also ferried military aircraft.”
Lillian Kinkella Keil: “Capt. Lillian Kinkella Keil (Nov. 7, 1916-June 30, 2005) was a highly decorated American World War II and Korean War flight nurse. Keil made 250 evacuation flights (23 of them transatlantic) during World War II and 175 evacuation flights during the Korean War, becoming one of the most decorated women in America military history.”
Angela Salinas: “Angela Salinas (born Dec. 6, 1953) is a retired major general in the United States Marine Corp. She was the first woman to command a Marine Corps Recruit Depot, and the first Hispanic woman to become a general in the Marines.”
Nadja Yudith West: “Nadja Yudith West (nee Grammer; March 20, 1961) is a retired United States Army lieutenant general and the 44th Surgeon General of the United States Army and former Commanding General of the United States Army Medical Command. West, a physician, was he first black female active-duty major general and the first black female major general in Army Medicine. West is also the first Army black female lieutenant general. She is the highest ranking woman to have graduated from the United States Military Academy.”
Loretta Perfectus Walsh: “Loretta Perfectus Walsh (April 22, 1896-Aug. 6, 1925) became the first American active-duty Navy woman, the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Navy, and the first woman allowed to serve as a woman in any of the United States armed forces, as anything other than a nurse, when she enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve on March 17, 1917. Walsh subsequently became the first woman U.S. Navy petty officer when she was sworn in as Chief Yeoman on March 21, 1917.”